Sheng Siong CEO donates S$200,000 to 'Humanitarian Relief for Gaza' fundraiser

The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) has started a fundraising campaign in support of the communities affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The money will be used to provide aid in the form of health, relief and shelter for affected people in the area.

The fundraiser runs from Oct. 19 to Oct. 31, 2023.

RLAF has raised more than S$500,000 as of 6pm on Oct. 19.

Sheng Siong boss among day 1 donors

One notable donor that the organisation highlighted was the CEO of Sheng Siong Supermarket, Lim Hock Chee.

Lim was featured in an RLAF Facebook post for presenting a cheque of S$200,000.

This is not the first time Lim made a donation for Gaza, as RLAF said he made a donation of the same amount in 2021.

Lim said:

“During this period, I feel that it is important to help the people, especially the innocent civilians who are affected. I have always believed in helping whoever I am able to, and should I have the means, I will also try to contribute to other communities beyond Singapore.”

The post was made to express gratitude to Lim and Sheng Siong Group.

How to donate?

RLAF is collaborating with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for these fundraising efforts. UNRWA currently has eight operational health centres in Gaza, providing critical health services.

RLAF's fundraising is also highlighted by MUIS as a legitimate humanitarian effort that Singaporeans can support.

Here's how you can contribute to the fundraising effort: