Back

Sheng Siong CEO donates S$200,000 to 'Humanitarian Relief for Gaza' fundraiser

He also donated to Gaza in 2021.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 19, 2023, 11:24 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) has started a fundraising campaign in support of the communities affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The money will be used to provide aid in the form of health, relief and shelter for affected people in the area.

The fundraiser runs from Oct. 19 to Oct. 31, 2023.

Photo from RLAF.

RLAF has raised more than S$500,000 as of 6pm on Oct. 19.

Sheng Siong boss among day 1 donors

One notable donor that the organisation highlighted was the CEO of Sheng Siong Supermarket, Lim Hock Chee.

Lim was featured in an RLAF Facebook post for presenting a cheque of S$200,000.

This is not the first time Lim made a donation for Gaza, as RLAF said he made a donation of the same amount in 2021.

Lim said:

“During this period, I feel that it is important to help the people, especially the innocent civilians who are affected. I have always believed in helping whoever I am able to, and should I have the means, I will also try to contribute to other communities beyond Singapore.”

The post was made to express gratitude to Lim and Sheng Siong Group.

How to donate?

RLAF is collaborating with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for these fundraising efforts. UNRWA currently has eight operational health centres in Gaza, providing critical health services.

RLAF's fundraising is also highlighted by MUIS as a legitimate humanitarian effort that Singaporeans can support.

Here's how you can contribute to the fundraising effort:

Photo from RLAF.

New framework to recognise & reward volunteers who help translate S'pore govt communications

Translator volunteers will get e-vouchers after participating in at least three activities in a year.

October 19, 2023, 10:18 PM

MUIS appalled at humanitarian crisis in Gaza, encourages S'pore Muslims to support legitimate aid efforts

MUIS is working with Muslim.sg to offer religious guidance in response to the crisis for Muslims affected by the ongoing tribulations in Gaza.

October 19, 2023, 09:59 PM

UK budget carrier EasyJet cancels flight after passenger poops on toilet floor

That stinks.

October 19, 2023, 07:23 PM

S'pore's Chinatown ranks 14th in Time Out's list of coolest neighbourhoods in the world

Cool cool cool.

October 19, 2023, 07:10 PM

M'sia man finds paper thin egg omelette in S$0.29 nasi lemak bungkus

'It's a blanket for the anchovies.'

October 19, 2023, 06:21 PM

10¢-60¢ transaction fee on cashless payments for Gojek rides starting Nov. 1, 2023

The service fee for drivers will also drop from 15 to 10 per cent until at least the end of 2024.

October 19, 2023, 06:06 PM

YouTrip giving away S$1 flights to anywhere till Oct. 31

Your wallet is saved.

October 19, 2023, 06:01 PM

S'porean businessman, 47, shot about 20 times with air guns in Thailand

His wife and child were taken away by someone the couple knows.

October 19, 2023, 05:43 PM

Suspended M'sian carrier MYAirline's co-founder & family arrested for alleged money laundering

The co-founder is also listed as the director of two firms which hold the majority of the airline's shares.

October 19, 2023, 05:14 PM

Redeveloped Tanglin Halt estate to have 5,500 new flats, hawker centre, market & polyclinic

More flats for the redeveloped Tanglin Halt estate will be launched in 2024.

October 19, 2023, 04:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.