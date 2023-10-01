Shanti Pereira qualifies for 200m final at Asian Games after finishing 1st in her heat

Shanti Pereira qualified for the Asian Games women’s 200m final after finishing first in her heat with a time of 23.14 seconds on Sunday, Oct. 1.

This is her first 200m Asian Games final.

The final of the event will take place on Monday, Sep. 2 at 7:45pm local time.

The two fastest runners from each of the three heats automatically qualify, along with the next two fastest qualifiers.

Pereira's qualification came after she clinched a silver in the women’s 100m, putting an end to Singapore’s 49-year wait for a track and field medal in the Asian Games.

The Singaporean previously qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by matching the entry mark of 22.57sec on Aug. 23, 2023, when she finished second in Heat Three at the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest.

She became the first Singaporean to achieve the feat of qualifying for the 200m event at the world meet.

Top photo via Team Singapore Facebook