Back

Shanti Pereira qualifies for 200m final at Asian Games after finishing 1st in her heat

A chance to win another medal.

Belmont Lay | October 01, 2023, 10:29 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Shanti Pereira qualified for the Asian Games women’s 200m final after finishing first in her heat with a time of 23.14 seconds on Sunday, Oct. 1.

This is her first 200m Asian Games final.

The final of the event will take place on Monday, Sep. 2 at 7:45pm local time.

The two fastest runners from each of the three heats automatically qualify, along with the next two fastest qualifiers.

Pereira's qualification came after she clinched a silver in the women’s 100m, putting an end to Singapore’s 49-year wait for a track and field medal in the Asian Games.

The Singaporean previously qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by matching the entry mark of 22.57sec on Aug. 23, 2023, when she finished second in Heat Three at the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest.

She became the first Singaporean to achieve the feat of qualifying for the 200m event at the world meet.

Top photo via Team Singapore Facebook

PM Lee: Zaobao gives global issues unique local perspective, critical it's not used by others to share views detrimental to S'pore

He also praised the media outlet as a "beacon" of journalistic integrity.

October 01, 2023, 02:50 PM

Missing S'porean man, 25, who fell from ship into waters off US, 'presumed dead': Sister

'Please do forgive Furqan if he has wronged or hurt anyone of you knowingly or unknowingly.'

October 01, 2023, 02:12 PM

Tekka Market & Food Centre reopens after 3 months of renovations

Back and better.

October 01, 2023, 01:05 PM

Quah Ting Wen apologises for jumping into pool 0.1 sec early costing S'pore team Asian Games bronze medal

So close.

October 01, 2023, 12:04 PM

Chumpo2 at Rivervale Plaza in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed from Sep. 26 to Oct. 9.

October 01, 2023, 11:01 AM

Invitation to attend Taylor Swift meet-&-greet session in S'pore fake: UOB

No such thing.

October 01, 2023, 10:46 AM

Shanti Pereira wins 100m silver, ends S'pore's 49-year wait for Asian Games athletics medal

It was a neck and neck final.

October 01, 2023, 03:08 AM

Some up in arms as woman says she doesn't like anything about S'pore in TikTok interview

Singaporeans and people living in Singapore disagreed with the woman in the video's comments section.

October 01, 2023, 02:40 AM

Additional U-Save rebates to help cushion impact of water price hike & carbon tax increase

More help for lower-income and middle-income Singaporeans.

September 30, 2023, 08:09 PM

Bukit Panjang char kway teow hawker explains why she charges S$0.50 extra to remove beansprouts

She explains it to every customer who asks, and respects their decision if they refuses to buy.

September 30, 2023, 07:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.