Woman involved in SGH fracas has Douyin account with over 265,000 followers: Shin Min

Shin Min Daily News has reported that the woman who has been charged after allegedly using vulgar language against a Singapore General Hospital (SGH) nurse has a Douyin account with over 265,000 followers.

Han Feizi, 29, has at least two Douyin accounts.

Her main account is where she chronicles her life.

The other, which has under 1,000 followers as of press time, was where footage of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) officer was allegedly uploaded.

The link to her main account was also mentioned in the bio of the burner account, stating that they could follow it if they wanted to.

Shin Min noted that multiple videos that Han uploaded were shot at The Sail @ Marina Bay. She also tagged the location in some of her content.

The condominium is located at Marina Boulevard.

In May this year, she also tagged another condo, Tropika East, which is near Eunos.

Shin Min stated that Han often posted footage of herself dining in high-end restaurants, or vacationing in cities such as Sanya, China and Tokyo, Japan.

