Bangladeshi worker, 29, dies after falling 10 storeys at Sembawang BTO site

A 29-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker was found lying motionless at an HDB construction site in Sembawang on Oct. 9 afternoon.

The scene was captured by an onlooker who subsequently uploaded it to Facebook page Complaint Singapore Unrestricted.

In the photo, five other construction workers could be seen standing around the deceased man.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the construction site is working on a BTO project for Block 371B Sembawang Avenue.

Man was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed they received a call for assistance at the aforementioned construction site on Monday at around 3pm.

A man was conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he subsequently passed away, the Singapore Police Force told Zaobao.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MOM investigating the incident

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed that a fatal workplace incident had occurred at the construction site on Monday afternoon.

The construction worker was on the 10th storey of the building, guiding a crane operator to lift a material waste bucket when the bucket swung and struck him.

The impact caused him to fall 10 storeys to the ground together with the fall protection barriers, the spokesperson said.

"As a general safety measure, lifting crew, such as riggers and signalmen, should maintain line of sight of the lifted load and ensure their positions are free of danger," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also revealed that the developer of the worksite is the Housing and Development Board, and its occupier is BHCC Construction Pte. Ltd.

The employer of the deceased is Jian Xin Construction Pte. Ltd.

"MOM has instructed the occupier to stop all lifting works at the site and is investigating the incident," the spokesperson added.

HDB rendering support & assistance to worker's family

In a statement shared with Mothership, HDB said it is saddened by the fatality and extended its heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family.

The board will render "all the support and assistance needed to them in this difficult time" together with the building contractor, the statement read.

HDB added that it is also working with the building contractor to assist the authorities with their investigations.

"Safety at our worksites is of utmost importance to HDB, and we are mindful that safety and health of the workers cannot be compromised even as we deliver homes to flat buyers," the statement read.

HDB said that it conducts "regular safety inspections for all ongoing projects" with a focus on high-risk areas, such as the safety of workers working at height and ensuring the safe use of machinery.

Furthermore, the board also conducts "regular safety awareness sharing sessions" for its project contractors and their site supervisors to remind them of the importance of worksite safety, added HDB.

To drive greater safety awareness and performance, HDB said it has "stiffened punitive measures" against contractors with serious safety incident occurrences since Jul. 1, 2022.

The board has also been stepping up enforcement against egregious safety lapses uncovered during its no-notice audits.

"We will continue to work with our industry partners to strengthen workplace safety at our worksites," stated HDB.

