SCDF officer, 38, charged with causing grievous hurt for allegedly leaving NSF Edward Go alone to fight fire

A 38-year-old Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer was charged in relation to the death of full-time National Servicemen (NSF) Sergeant 1 (SGT1) Edward H Go.

Background

The officer, Muhammad Kamil Mohamed Yasin, was Go's superior.

He is accused of leaving Go alone to fight a fire at a Henderson Road HDB unit without informing others on Dec. 8, 2022, against SCDF protocols.

Go, who was found unconscious in the kitchen, passed away at Singapore General Hospital. His cause of death was "suffocation due to depleted air cylinder", according to the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) statement on Oct. 14, 2023.

SPF stated that their investigations did not find any evidence to suggest that Edward’s death was due to equipment failure.

They added that they would be charging Go's superior in relation to his death.

Kamil was charged in court on Oct. 16, 2023 with causing grievous hurt by a rash act which endangers life or the personal safety of others.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to four years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

SCDF is investigating a second officer in relation to the incident.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook and obits.sg