NSF Edward Go death: SCDF investigating another officer who allegedly did not ensure overall safety while in command

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is investigating another one of its officers in relation to the death of full-time National Servicemen (NSF) Sergeant 1 (SGT1) Edward H Go on Dec. 8, 2022.

This comes after the police announced on Oct. 14, 2023 that they have concluded their investigations into the circumstances leading to Go's death, and stated that a 38-year-old SCDF officer will be charged on Oct. 16.

The 38-year-old SCDF officer was Go's supervisor, and allegedly left Go alone to fight the fire in a Henderson Road, Bukit Merah HDB unit without informing others.

Investigating another officer for allegedly failing to ensure overall safety

The other officer, whose age was not revealed, was reportedly also involved in the Henderson firefighting operation.

He allegedly failed to adequately ensure the overall safety of the firefighting operation when he subsequently arrived and took over command and control of the Dec. 8, 2022 incident, SCDF stated in an Oct. 14, 2023 statement.

SCDF added that the police referred the officer to them for "departmental action" in the context of Go's death.

SCDF stated that it is investigating the officer, and will take disciplinary action against him if they find that he had contravened SCDF’s doctrine on firefighting or standard operating procedures during the incident.

Commissioner promises to conduct a thorough investigation

CNA quoted SCDF's commissioner Eric Yap saying: "We will conduct a thorough investigation into the case, and if any lapses were to be found, we will take firm and fair disciplinary actions against the officer concerned."

The officer has been redeployed to a non-supervisory and non-operational post, pending the outcome of the investigation.

"This incident and the findings of the police will no doubt dent SCDF’s good image, reputation and standing. It is especially painful because we have lost a colleague, and the SCDF has never lost anyone in a firefighting operation before this incident."

"However, we will not shy away from the findings. We take responsibility for this, and will set things right."

"I ask for everyone’s support as we begin the hard work of regaining the trust and confidence of the public, as well as of the families who entrust their sons to the SCDF to serve their National Service."

SCDF stated: "The SCDF is strongly committed to the safety of our officers, as they carry out their mission of saving lives and properties."

"We will continue to provide the fullest support and assistance to SGT1 Edward’s family."

Related stories

Top image from obits.sg and Linus Chen