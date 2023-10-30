S'pore man, 49, filmed cutting plastic bottle in half with katana, arrested with other weapons & drug apparatus

A man seen in a video on social media swinging a katana (samurai sword) and slicing a plastic PET bottle in half was identified and arrested by the police.

The police found other weapons and drug paraphernalia in his home.

Investigations ongoing

In a news release issued on Oct. 29, 2023, the Singapore Police Force said they received a report about the video showing the man wielding a samurai sword in public, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Police's preliminary investigations revealed that the video was uploaded on the man's social media page.

The man could be heard in the video saying he wanted to "test how sharp" the sword was before he swung it and sliced the bottle in half.

Police officers established the man's identity around two hours later and arrested him at his residential unit along York Hill, located off Chin Swee Road.

There, they found and seized other weapons – a butterfly knife, a flick knife and a knuckle duster – and drug paraphernalia.

Charged on Oct. 30, 2023

The man is a 49-year-old Singaporean called Joel Ezekiel, CNA reported.

Ezekiel appeared in court on Oct. 30, 2023 from his place of remand via video link draped in a blanket or towel.

He was charged with possessing a knuckle duster without lawful purpose.

CNA reported that the prosecution asked for an adjournment for investigations to be completed, and requested for a bail of S$15,000 to be offered to Ezekiel.

Ezekiel repeatedly asked about his identity card when asked if he had anything to say.

He is scheduled to return to court in November 2023.

If convicted, first-time offenders may face up to five years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane while repeat offenders may face between two to eight years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

SPF said Ezekiel will also be investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Top image via Facebook and Singapore Police Force