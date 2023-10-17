Biden to visit Israel, White House announces tentative plan to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza & possible safe zones

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Oct. 17 (Singapore time) that he will make a personal visit to Israel.

The White House said in a press release that he will go there to demonstrate his "steadfast support" for Israel in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack, and to "consult on next steps".

Separately, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Oct. 17 that the U.S. and Israel had agreed to develop a plan to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, while also possibly creating safe areas to keep civilians out of harm's way.

Today, at our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza, including the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm’s way. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 17, 2023

The Washington Post cited unnamed U.S. officials who said that the White House waited until Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to commitments on humanitarian aid before announcing Biden's visit.

"During the 7½-hour meeting, Israeli and U.S. officials set up separate rooms and passed papers between the two sides, negotiating over humanitarian issues including getting aid into Gaza and creating safe zones for Palestinian civilians, said a State Department official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive discussions."

However, the Post speculated that the lack of details in Blinken's announcement could be a sign that differences still remain between the two sides.

"Don't do it"

This will be Biden's second trip to a country involved in a war in his presidency. He previously visited Kyiv, Ukraine in Feb. 2023 to demonstrate support for President Volodymyr Zelensky's ongoing struggle against Russian invaders.

Back then, the White House informed the Kremlin of Biden's visit in advance for "deconfliction purposes", likely to avoid a Russian attack on the capital that could endanger the president.

Similarly, Biden's visit to Israel could send a message to other countries who may want to get involved in the Israel-Hamas war.

Al Jazeera reported that the Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, warned of "regional escalation" should Israel proceed with a ground offensive into Gaza to root out Hamas militants.

"If the measures aimed at immediately stopping the Israeli attacks that are killing children in the Gaza Strip end in a deadlock, it is highly probable that many other fronts will be opened. This option is not ruled out and this is becoming increasingly more probable."

However, in an interview with "60 Minutes", Biden warned against such escalation. As the CBS transcript said:

"60 Minutes interviewer Scott Pelley: There's limited fighting already on the northern Israeli border, and I wonder what is your message to Hezbollah and its backer, Iran? President Biden: Don't. Don't, don't, don't. Scott Pelley: Don't come across the border? Don't escalate this war? President Biden: That's right."

In the same interview, Biden stressed that not all Palestinians support Hamas's terrorist attacks, and said there must be a path towards a Palestinian state. He also said the elimination of Hamas is necessary.

Following his Israel visit, Biden will also visit Amman, Jordan and meet with Jordan King Abdullah, Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

"He will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza," according to the White House press release.

Top image from Joe Biden / X.