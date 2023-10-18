Back

Female officer completes 65-day SAF Ranger course, first S'porean woman to do so

Respect.

Daniel Seow | October 18, 2023, 12:17 PM

A female officer in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has become the first woman to complete the rigorous 65-day Ranger course.

One of the newest graduates is Captain Yap Hui Jun, who is also the first female trainee to successfully complete the course.

Yap's achievement was highlighted in a LinkedIn post by the Chief of Army, Major-General David Neo on Oct. 17, 2023.

Neo wrote, "It's a great day to be a Ranger! Ladies and gentlemen, let's welcome our first female Ranger in the 50 year history of the SAF Ranger course, CPT Yap Hui Jun! Immensely proud."

The badges on Yap's uniform also indicate that she is a trained reconnaissance officer.

First since 1978

Conducted annually at Pasir Ris Camp since 1978, the gruelling course is regarded as one of the toughest courses in the SAF.

During the course, Ranger trainees go through intense combat leadership training oriented towards small-unit tactics, according to the MINDEF website.

It is mandatory for regulars in Singapore's commando battalions, and has limited slots for regulars from other formations as well.

The course

In case you're wondering how tough the Ranger course is, the SAF regularly releases videos to illustrate what its trainees go through.

Here's an example from the 49th SAF Ranger course, which was posted on the "OurSingaporeArmy" YouTube channel in December 2022:

Based on the video, graduates of the course have to complete at least:

  • Static line parachute jump

  • Rappelling exercises

  • 20 kilometre-combat march

  • A full field exercise, including a 5-kilometre casualty evacuation

  • Other skills requirements such as live firing and boat training

Intense.

Top image from OurSingaporeArmy / YouTube & David Neo / LinkedIn

