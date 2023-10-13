S'pore Ryde driver tells passenger 'please get out of my car' after she supposedly asked him to speak nicely

A woman in Singapore, who booked a ride through the carpool and ride-hailing app Ryde, shared her ride experience, describing it as the "worst" she had ever encountered as a Ryde passenger.

She recounted her ordeal in a Tiktok video.

Informed driver of her exact location

In the video, the woman explained that she booked a ride from Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) mall, a location she claimed often confuses drivers because of its multiple pick-up and drop-off points.

To avoid any confusion, she informed the driver that she was waiting at "PLQ 3 residences drop off".

In response, the driver replied, "Please follow the GPS as I am driving so can't text you otherwise I will be sent to jail if I am caught text-driving."

While she thought that his reply was "a bit off", she did not dwell on it as she found that it "made sense".

Driver turned the wrong way

Around 10 minutes later, the woman noticed through Ryde's location tracker that the driver was turning towards the opposite direction from where she was waiting.

She messaged him of the mistake but the app notified her that the driver had arrived at the pick-up point.

When she looked around for his car, he was nowhere to be found.

When questioned, the driver responded:

"But the GPS said that I have arrived so should listen to you or the GPS?????!!?"

She sent him a screenshot of the map in the app along with his location, but he insisted that the GPS indicated he had arrived.

He then claimed that he was doing her a favour by giving her a ride since she had booked a RydePool, which he considered a hitch. He also asked the passenger not to treat him like her "family's personal driver."

According to Ryde's website, a RydePool is "a unique carpooling service where you only share rides with people heading in the same direction".

The woman reminded him that he had accepted the booking "willingly" and that she was paying for a service.

The driver also informed her that there were two other RydePool bookings matching her trip and that she would be the last to alight.

The woman then suggested he cancel her ride but he said that he was unable to do so as he had already accepted the booking.

Driver allegedly shouted at her during the ride

Once onboard, the situation supposedly deteriorated.

The woman described the driver as "borderline shouting" at her to put on her seatbelt, saying that he could be jailed or fined if she did not do so.

He allegedly shouted the same instructions when the second passenger for the RydePool joined.

When the woman suggested that the driver speak more "nicely" to them, he allegedly became angry.

"He looked like he's about to throw me a punch," she said.

Apparently unhappy with her implication that he was being rude, the woman said that the driver stopped the car and asked her to get out.

He said that he did not want her in his car, and added that he would cancel her ride.

However, not everyone in the comments section were on the woman's side.

Some commenters chided the woman for expecting a lot out of a "cheap" ride.

One person, supposedly a private hire driver himself, commented on the initial issue of the pick-up location.

Meanwhile, some commenters expressed their distaste towards the recent cases involving "rude drivers".

Mothership has reached out to Ryde Singapore for comment.

