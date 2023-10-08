Rat leaps out from shelves towards shopper in Pasir Ris, FairPrice steps up pest control measures

One shopper found more than just groceries during her recent trip to the FairPrice outlet at Pasir Ris West Plaza.

A rat was spotted hiding in the shelves, the woman documented in a TikTok video.

As the woman rounded a corner onto the bread aisle, the rat's long tail could be seen disappearing into the depths of the bottom shelf.

When the woman bent down to film the rat more closely, it suddenly leapt out.

The critter, which appeared to have bald patches on its fur, then scampered off.

The woman shared in the video that she later notified FairPrice staff, and the staff subsequently called pest control.

Commenters also expressed their shock at the sight of the rat jumping towards the camera.

More pest control measures implemented

In response to Mothership's queries, a FairPrice Group spokesperson revealed that the incident occurred on Oct. 5.

They assured customers that FairPrice Group "takes food safety and hygiene issues very seriously".

Immediately after they were made aware of the incident, the products in question and those in the vicinity of the rat were disposed of.

The area was also cleaned and disinfected as per FairPrice's cleaning protocols.

The spokesperson added that since the incident, additional proactive steps have been taken, including more pest control measures.

"We would like to assure our customers that we are fully committed to providing them with a safe and wholesome shopping environment," the spokesperson said.

Top photo from ayuuuniaz / TikTok