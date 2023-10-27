Back

S'pore woman's 'quiet' ride fulfilled despite driver getting into shouting match with another driver

After the Grab driver got into a screaming match with another driver, the Grab driver returned to the car and did not say anything to her.

Hannah Martens | October 27, 2023, 05:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A woman who opted for a quiet ride for her Grab booking was shocked when her Grab driver argued with another driver.

Sharing with Mothership, Xiao Qian said that after the argument, she waited for her driver to say something as she remained in the car during the whole episode.

However, the driver did not say anything till she was dropped off at her destination, where he only said goodbye to her.

Shouting match in the middle of the road

Xiao Qian stated that she usually opted for a quiet ride when she booked a Grab, and this time was no different.

Her ride was going fine until her driver did not stop when he was supposed to and almost hit another driver, which prompted the other driver to honk at them. Xiao Qian stated it was fine as it was her driver's negligence for not checking his blind spots.

She thought that was the end, but her driver stopped the car and wound down his window in the middle of the road.

The other driver started to yell and scold her driver for his "bad driving". The other driver also accused her driver of flashing his high beam at him, but Xiao Qian said she could not see if her driver did so as it was during the day.

Her driver exited the car and started arguing and "challenging" the other driver, which was when Xiao Qian began to record.

In her video, which she uploaded to TikTok, the two drivers were yelling vulgarities at each other.

@geiwosushiquiet ride indeed….. 🥹♬ original sound - OMGXIAOQIAN

The other driver yelled at the Grab driver in Mandarin, "minor road and major road, do you know the difference? Your first day driving?"

The other driver then hurled more vulgarities at him before telling the Grab driver he should not drive.

"If you are going to drive until like this, don't drive," the other driver yelled before getting back into the car and driving off.

Passenger remained in the car

During the whole confrontation, Xiao Qian remained in the car.

"I was trying to be calm so I just kept quiet and remained in the car," she said.

She only began recording when the other driver stared at her, making her feel afraid. Thus, she started recording in case the confrontation turned physical.

When the Grab driver returned to the car, Xiao Qian said she was "traumatised" by the incident.

She waited for the Grab driver to address the situation, but the driver did not say anything.

That was when she remembered that she had opted for a quiet ride, and the driver continued her ride without another word.

After all this, Xiao Qian told Mothership that she would still opt for a quiet Grab ride in the future.

"I mean, this kind of thing doesn't always happen, I hope."

Top photos via OMGXIAOQIAN/TikTok

SMRT: Novena MRT station closed, trains in both directions not stopping at station

Video of smoke at station posted online.

October 27, 2023, 06:32 PM

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong bags S'pore's 2nd gold in 2023 Asian Para Games

Slayyy.

October 27, 2023, 06:17 PM

4 teens, aged 17-19, arrested for stealing motorcycle in Pasir Ris, linked to another case

Two cases of theft.

October 27, 2023, 06:04 PM

Manhunt underway for shooter who killed at least 18 people in Maine, U.S.

The alleged shooter is considered to be "armed and dangerous".

October 27, 2023, 05:37 PM

Summary of Forward SG report after gathering feedback from 200,000 S'poreans in 16 months

We summarised the 180-page report to a 180-second read.

October 27, 2023, 04:44 PM

Woman, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse, previously locked up & fined in China for drink-driving

She went to a hot spring two days after her sentence was over.

October 27, 2023, 04:01 PM

Japanese Spitz pup in S'pore given up by owner after breaking 2 limbs, Good Samaritan paid for costly operations

Her medical bills amounted to a five-digits figure.

October 27, 2023, 03:39 PM

Hostess, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse, permanently banned from working in S'pore

She cannot work here anymore.

October 27, 2023, 03:33 PM

Eric Nam to perform in S'pore on Feb. 18, 2024

Woo.

October 27, 2023, 02:52 PM

Sultan of Johor elected M'sia's new Agong by Conference of Rulers, will take throne on Jan. 31 2024

Outgoing Agong Abdullah Shah was the only Sultan to preside over four different Malaysian Prime Ministers.

October 27, 2023, 02:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.