Reticulated python slithers into unsuspecting car at Tuas Checkpoint

No reports have been made to Acres and NParks so far.

Ilyda Chua | October 12, 2023, 10:23 AM

A reticulated python was spotted at Tuas Checkpoint on Oct. 11, slithering up into an unsuspecting commuter's car.

Tuas Checkpoint

A video of the incident was shared by a Mothership reader who was in a car behind at the time.

According to the reader, he was sitting in his car when he saw the snake slither along the ground and approach a black car some distance ahead.

In the original video, the reader's mother can be heard exclaiming: "Aiyoh! Cannot leh, must tell [the driver] leh."

"It's going inside the car already," the reader's father commented, as the snake apparently crawled up into the car.

Video courtesy of Mothership reader

Video courtesy of Mothership reader

The reader and his mother then disembarked and rushed over to the other car to inform the driver, a man who looked to be in his 40s.

However, the driver apparently "didn't panic" when he heard about the python.

Although he did stop his car momentarily, he did not appear to alight to check the situation or ask for help, and just "took off after chopping his passport", said the reader.

"And after that was history as he continued his journey from Singapore Customs to Malaysia with an extra friend on board," the reader said.

No reports received by Acres or NParks

In response to Mothership's queries, Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan, co-chief executive officer of Acres, said that neither Acres nor the National Parks Board received a call regarding this incident.

He also confirmed that the snake in question was a reticulated python.

The reticulated python is a native snake species that can grow to over nine metres in length.

A non-venomous constrictor, it is often spotted in urban areas and is typically shy, seldom attacking unless disturbed or provoked.

Top image via Mothership reader

