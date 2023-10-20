140kg 7m-long python caught in Kedah, M'sia after eating a goat

A seven-metre-long python was recently captured in Kedah, Malaysia.

Python had eaten a goat

The python had been found motionless, in a goat pen, after eating a large goat, reported The Star.

This made it possible for the Kubang Pasu Civil Defense Force to capture the python.

Snakes can take days or weeks to digest their prey. After a large meal, they are at their most vulnerable and are less likely to move quickly.

In photos, the python's distended stomach is hard to miss.

The Civil Defense Force shared on Facebook that they received a report about the snake at 8.23am on Oct. 19.

Four Civil Defense Force members arrived at the scene shortly after.

It took them around 25 minutes to capture the python, which weighed 140kg.

It has since been handed over to the state wildlife department.

About pythons

The Reticulated python is a non-venomous constrictor that can grow up to over nine metres in length.

It is one of the more commonly encountered snakes in Singapore.

Pythons are shy creatures that will typically try to slither away, and will not attack unless disturbed or provoked.

In Singapore, their diet consists mainly of rodents, but can include larger mammals like deer and boars.

They are a key predator that helps to control the local rodent population.

Top images via Apm Kubang Pasu and The Star.