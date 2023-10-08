Back

S'pore ex-police dog discovers cats exist, has ruff time trying to befriend them

He grew up among dogs and never really cared much for them.

Julia Yee | October 08, 2023, 01:49 PM

A former police dog in Singapore, Peter, made a wondrous discovery upon retiring from his National Service.

His epiphany? Cats exist.

Having served on the force growing up, Peter's owner said that the German Shepherd had spent his life among other canines, who apparently didn't strike much of a chord with him.

Photo via @peters.human/TikTok

Peter finally came face-to-face with his first feline, Ploof, on a walk around the neighbourhood.

Rejection

Peter's human shared in a TikTok video that the dog was very taken with the cat, and was "amazed that there [were] other types of animals in the world".

Curious, Peter sniffed around the gate and tried to extend an amicable paw of friendship.

Photo via @peters.human/TikTok

The cat wasn't impressed, though.

Photo via @peters.human/TikTok

Peter took the rejection like a champ. It did nothing to hinder his attempts to befriend a member of another species.

"He always wants to befriend every cat and sniff them... He doesn't realise that cats all run from him," his owner said.

More rejection

Peter's mission to "make a cat friend" continued to be thwarted by the fact that he was large, admittedly quite fearsome looking, and most noticeably, a dog.

Some cats, like Ploof, ran away from him.

Photo via @peters.human/TikTok

Some were "extremely spooked".

Photo via @peters.human/TikTok

Some were pissed and threatened physical assault.

Photo via @peters.human/TikTok

Being "adorable" didn't work on cats, it seemed.

Photo via @peters.human/TikTok

First friend

One fateful day, Peter's owner decided to bring him to a new vet clinic for a checkup.

There, the dog's dream came true when the clinic's resident cat, likely familiar with dog patients of all sizes, walked over immediately and sat next to him. Voluntarily.

Photo via @peters.human/TikTok

She was apparently the first cat to look beyond his nature, his appearance, and see him as a worthy equal.

It made him "very happy".

Photo via @peters.human/TikTok

Top images via @peters.human/TikTok

