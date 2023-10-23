PM Lee met with UAE's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed, both sides to deepen climate cooperation

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was received in Abu Dhabi by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Oct. 22.

PM Lee was received by Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, in a welcome ceremony before a lunch was hosted in the former's honour, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Both sides also deepened their countries' climate cooperation in a separate joint statement.

What they discussed

Reaffirmed 'excellent' bilateral relations & strong cooperation under S'pore-UAE Comprehensive Partnership

PM Lee was in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, for the second leg of his trip to the Middle East from Oct. 21 to 22.

His first leg was in Saudi Arabia from Oct. 17 to 20, where both countries upgraded their relations to Strategic Partnership.

Saudi Arabia is now Singapore's first Strategic Partner in the Middle East, said PM Lee in a Facebook post on Oct. 21.

In UAE, "PM Lee and Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relations and strong cooperation under the Singapore-UAE Comprehensive Partnership", said MFA's statement. It was formerly signed during then-Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to Singapore in February 2019.

The two leaders also noted the positive outcomes of the 14th Abu Dhabi Singapore Joint Forum and the third Singapore–UAE Joint Committee which were held on Feb. 7 and Jun. 8 respectively this year.

The UAE is Singapore’s largest trading partner and investment destination in the Middle East, with a total bilateral trade of S$29.8 billion in 2022, a 34.2% year-on-year increase.

S'pore & UAE committed to ensure 'the most ambitious outcomes' at upcoming COP-28

PM Lee expressed Singapore's support for the UAE's hosting of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP-28 climate summit). Also known as the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference, it will be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 later this year in Dubai.

Both sides urged all participants at the upcoming COP-28 to secure "the most ambitious outcomes across mitigation, adaptation, and means of implementation and support", as stated in a separate joint statement on climate cooperation.

"As small states and hubs in our respective regions, Singapore and UAE share a mutual interest in promoting multilateralism and a rules-based world order," read the statement.

"PM Lee and President Sheikh Mohamed agreed that there was scope to do more in emerging areas such as the green and digital economies."

PM Lee also welcomed the UAE's interest to join the Digital Economic Partnership Agreement, to allow more cooperation in digital trade.

S'pore & UAE to strengthen efforts in green & digital economies

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments including the recent tensions in the Middle East.

They also witnessed the exchange of seven Memorandums of Understanding and a Green Economy Framework agreement in the areas of green economy, climate change, education, digital government, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and halal food certification.

PM Lee was hosted to lunch by UAE's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai. Both noted the good people-to-people links between Singapore and Dubai. They also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation.

Singapore's Prime Minister also met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the afternoon and attended a reception for Singaporeans living or studying in UAE.

Accompanying PM Lee to UAE were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Mohamed Maliki Osman, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor, and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary.

During PM Lee’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong was Acting Prime Minister in Singapore.

You can view PM Lee's Facebook video and post here:

Top image from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook & Neo Shi Jie/PMO.

Related stories