PM Lee writes condolence letter to Israel PM Netanyahu, S'pore strongly condemns the attacks & murder, abduction of civilians

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written a condolence letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel following the attacks by Hamas militants of Oct. 7.

Dated Oct. 8, PM Lee said he was deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives as a result of terrorist attacks by Hamas.

"Singapore strongly condemns the attacks, and the murder and abduction of innocent civilians. Such acts cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever," he said.

On behalf of the Singapore government, PM Lee extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Israel, "especially the families of the victims."

He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"I am confident that Israel will remain strong and united to overcome the difficult challenges ahead," he ended.

The letter, which was posted on the Embassy of Israel in Singapore's Facebook page can be seen in full below.

Shanmugam on Singapore security

On Oct. 12, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam delivered remarks on the ongoing fighting at a media doorstop.

Shanmugam said that Singapore's position on Israel-Palestine, and Singapore's support for the Two-State Solution is well known and has been stated repeatedly.

Shanmugam spoke of security issues related to Singapore, and condemned the extreme violence displayed by Hamas, including attacking civilians and kidnapping and murdering children.

While he said that it is possible to hold strong views about the situation in the region, and deplore the treatment of Palestinians over the years and sympathise with their plight, one can still unequivocally condemn the terrorist attacks carried out within Israel.

"These atrocities cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever, whether of fundamental problems or historical grievances," Shanmugam said.

External events cannot be allowed to affect Singapore's racial and religious peace: Shanmugam

The other point Shanmugam made was that Israel will likely respond with its "full might". However, these external events cannot be allowed to affect Singapore's internal situation.

"We must, in Singapore, maintain our racial and religious peace. We have to stay vigilant. Terrorist groups will exploit such conflicts. They have already issued calls for followers to join in a wider jihad against Israel. There have also been reports of anti-semitic incidents overseas."

He added that Singapore's position is clear, and the government acts against anyone who promotes or espouses extremism and violence. Singaporeans have previously been detained after planning to travel to the Middle East to fight for Hamas, while others have also been detained for planning to attack Muslim targets in Singapore.

"This is going to be quite a tough period. But our fundamental attitude cannot change. We are all Singaporeans. We have a precious peace within Singapore, we must never let external events affect that."

Netanyahu's national unity government

Netanyahu has announced the formation of a national unity government to deal with the crisis.

It reunites Netanyahu with former coalition partner Benny Gantz, who previously served as Defence Minister and Alternate Prime Minister in a coalition government that lasted a year between 2020 and 2021.

A spot is reserved for opposition leader Yair Lapid, who has called for the exclusion of far-right party members in the security cabinet of the unity government.

The government has promised to "wipe out" Hamas in its military response, and has called up 360,000 reservists.

