Back

PM Lee writes condolence letter to Israel PM Netanyahu, S'pore strongly condemns the attacks & murder, abduction of civilians

Minister Shanmugam also spoke on the security situation, and warned against espousing violence.

Sulaiman Daud | October 12, 2023, 06:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written a condolence letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel following the attacks by Hamas militants of Oct. 7.

Dated Oct. 8, PM Lee said he was deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives as a result of terrorist attacks by Hamas.

"Singapore strongly condemns the attacks, and the murder and abduction of innocent civilians. Such acts cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever," he said.

On behalf of the Singapore government, PM Lee extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Israel, "especially the families of the victims."

He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"I am confident that Israel will remain strong and united to overcome the difficult challenges ahead," he ended.

The letter, which was posted on the Embassy of Israel in Singapore's Facebook page can be seen in full below.

Shanmugam on Singapore security

On Oct. 12, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam delivered remarks on the ongoing fighting at a media doorstop.

Shanmugam said that Singapore's position on Israel-Palestine, and Singapore's support for the Two-State Solution is well known and has been stated repeatedly.

Shanmugam spoke of security issues related to Singapore, and condemned the extreme violence displayed by Hamas, including attacking civilians and kidnapping and murdering children.

While he said that it is possible to hold strong views about the situation in the region, and deplore the treatment of Palestinians over the years and sympathise with their plight, one can still unequivocally condemn the terrorist attacks carried out within Israel.

"These atrocities cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever, whether of fundamental problems or historical grievances," Shanmugam said.

External events cannot be allowed to affect Singapore's racial and religious peace: Shanmugam

The other point Shanmugam made was that Israel will likely respond with its "full might". However, these external events cannot be allowed to affect Singapore's internal situation.

"We must, in Singapore, maintain our racial and religious peace. We have to stay vigilant. Terrorist groups will exploit such conflicts. They have already issued calls for followers to join in a wider jihad against Israel. There have also been reports of anti-semitic incidents overseas."

He added that Singapore's position is clear, and the government acts against anyone who promotes or espouses extremism and violence. Singaporeans have previously been detained after planning to travel to the Middle East to fight for Hamas, while others have also been detained for planning to attack Muslim targets in Singapore.

"This is going to be quite a tough period. But our fundamental attitude cannot change. We are all Singaporeans. We have a precious peace within Singapore, we must never let external events affect that."

Netanyahu's national unity government

Netanyahu has announced the formation of a national unity government to deal with the crisis.

It reunites Netanyahu with former coalition partner Benny Gantz, who previously served as Defence Minister and Alternate Prime Minister in a coalition government that lasted a year between 2020 and 2021.

A spot is reserved for opposition leader Yair Lapid, who has called for the exclusion of far-right party members in the security cabinet of the unity government.

The government has promised to "wipe out" Hamas in its military response, and has called up 360,000 reservists.

Top image from Prime Minister's Office, Singapore/Youtube and Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו/Facebook.

S'pore woman messages foodpanda delivery guy to help catch cockroach at her home

"Really damn heng," she said.

October 12, 2023, 08:25 PM

Toa Payoh accident: Driver 84, who allegedly hit & killed 2 of his friends, 76 & 83, on the way to JB together

The four men were good friends.

October 12, 2023, 08:18 PM

Scoot plane flying to Perth forced to return to S'pore after bomb threat

The plane departed Singapore at 4:11pm before turning back about one hour into the flight.

October 12, 2023, 07:54 PM

Jin Yinji's husband of 51 years dies in his 80s

RIP.

October 12, 2023, 07:49 PM

Soup is the perfect lunch item for young working S’poreans. Don’t @ me.

Move over, caifan.

October 12, 2023, 07:40 PM

Forget Bangkok & Tokyo. These underrated cities are perfect for a spontaneous holiday.

Brb, checking flights now.

October 12, 2023, 06:56 PM

Woman reportedly ‘abusive’ towards nurse after allegedly waiting 3 hours at SGH A&E, police involved

Videos of the woman arguing with a plainclothes police officer were uploaded onto TikTok.

October 12, 2023, 06:51 PM

S'pore mustn't let external events affect our racial & religious peace: Shanmugam on Israel-Hamas conflict

Shanmugam added that Singapore is taking "additional measures" to improve its security.

October 12, 2023, 06:25 PM

Can bubble wrap be recycled? Here’s how to make the most of your online shopping packages.

Your 10.10 shopping experience can be a 10/10 for the environment too.

October 12, 2023, 05:58 PM

Egypt reportedly rejects safe corridor for refugees fleeing Gaza, but in talks to provide humanitarian aid

The Egypt-Gaza border is the only land border in the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel.

October 12, 2023, 05:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.