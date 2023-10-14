Back

Metal pipes slide off S'pore tipper truck, nearly hitting car

Dangerous.

Ruth Chai | October 14, 2023, 05:26 PM

A tipper truck failed to safely secure its cargo of metal pipes, causing it to slide off onto the road during transport.

The car swerved to avoid the falling metal pipes.

Footage of the incident was posted onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

The caption of the post suggested that the incident occurred along Buangkok Drive in Sengkang.

The timestamp of the video indicated that the incident occurred at 4:08pm on Oct. 11.

In the video, a tipper truck was seen traveling on the extreme left lane. It is unclear which road the incident occurred at.

In the dashcam footage, metal pipes slid off the back of the truck, and onto the next lane.

The car swiftly swerved to the right to avoid the pipes.

According the Singapore Police Force (SPF) website, a driver who fails to securely tie or attach goods to a goods vehicle to prevent the goods from falling off can be fined and penalised with six demerit points and fined S$250.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante

