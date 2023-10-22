Pierre Png & Andrea De Cruz celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

Local celebrity couple Pierre Png and Andrea De Cruz took to Instagram to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Oct. 18.

Png, 49, shared a photo of a smiling De Cruz, 49, holding a bouquet of white flowers.

"It's been one helluva roller-coaster ride and thanks to the prayers and support from everyone around us...we've made it this far," Png captioned.

Meanwhile, De Cruz shared a photo of the couple's framed wedding photos, as well as a bottle of champagne, followed by various photos of the couple on vacation.

"Thank You for always being by my side...from day one!" De Cruz wrote.

Local celebrities such as Janice Koh, Desmond Tan, Priscelia Chan, Fiona Xie and Alaric Tay commented on the couples' posts, wishing them well.

Helluva ride indeed

The couple wedded in 2003, and faced their fair share of trials and tribulations in the form of several heath scares.

When the couple was engaged in 2002, Png donated part of his liver to De Cruz after she suffered liver failure from the consumption of Slim 10 slimming pills.

Since then , De Cruz has been on immunosuppressants to help lower the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ.

De Cruz shared revealed in 2021 that after 20 years on immunosuppressants, she was in good health.

She also overcame other health concerns, including cervical cancer in 2017 and a brain aneurysm in 2019.

Top photo via @andrea.decruz/Instagram and @pierrepng/Instagram