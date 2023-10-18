Higher school fees for non-S'porean students in govt & govt-aided schools from 2024 to 2026

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be increasing school fees for Singapore permanent residents (PR) and international students in government and government-aided schools from 2024 to 2026, announced MOE in an Oct. 18 press release.

According to the ministry, this is part of its "regular review" of school fees.

MOE also added that the release of planned fee increases for non-citizens will "enable parents to plan the financing of their children's studies in MOE schools."

Details of the fee increase

For the next three years, the monthly school fees will increase by S$25 to S$60 for PR students and S$25 to S$140 for international students each year, said MOE.

The revised fees will take effect from January each year.

School fees remain unchanged for Singaporean students

School fees for Singapore citizens studying at government and government-aided schools will remain the same, said MOE.

They do not need to pay monthly school fees for primary school and will continue to pay a monthly school fee of S$5 for secondary school and S$6 for pre-university.

One change that will apply to Singaporean and non-citizen students alike is MOE's merger of the standard and second-tier miscellaneous fees into a single tier from January 2024, which was announced by the ministry earlier in July.

Top image via Google Maps