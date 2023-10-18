Back

Higher school fees for non-S'porean students in govt & govt-aided schools from 2024 to 2026

School fees remain unchanged for students who are Singapore citizens.

Winnie Li | October 18, 2023, 01:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be increasing school fees for Singapore permanent residents (PR) and international students in government and government-aided schools from 2024 to 2026, announced MOE in an Oct. 18 press release.

According to the ministry, this is part of its "regular review" of school fees.

MOE also added that the release of planned fee increases for non-citizens will "enable parents to plan the financing of their children's studies in MOE schools."

Details of the fee increase

For the next three years, the monthly school fees will increase by S$25 to S$60 for PR students and S$25 to S$140 for international students each year, said MOE.

The revised fees will take effect from January each year.

Screenshot via Ministry of Education

Screenshot via Ministry of Education

Screenshot via Ministry of Education

School fees remain unchanged for Singaporean students

School fees for Singapore citizens studying at government and government-aided schools will remain the same, said MOE.

They do not need to pay monthly school fees for primary school and will continue to pay a monthly school fee of S$5 for secondary school and S$6 for pre-university.

One change that will apply to Singaporean and non-citizen students alike is MOE's merger of the standard and second-tier miscellaneous fees into a single tier from January 2024, which was announced by the ministry earlier in July.

Screenshot via Ministry of Education

Top image via Google Maps

Nintendo pop-up store opening in Jewel Changi Airport in Nov. 2023

The pop-up store will be on the fourth floor of Jewel.

October 18, 2023, 12:46 PM

SMRT Trains charged for technical officer's death in 2020 at Bishan Depot

Court documents cited multiple safety measures the rail operator had allegedly failed to take.

October 18, 2023, 12:42 PM

Female officer completes 65-day SAF Ranger course, first S'porean woman to do so

Respect.

October 18, 2023, 12:17 PM

Indonesian boy gets head stuck near bus tyre, 2 adults help free him

How?

October 18, 2023, 11:46 AM

S'pore police: All applications for events & assemblies on Israel-Hamas war to be rejected

They said the applications will be turned down due to public safety and security concerns.

October 18, 2023, 10:58 AM

Jackson Lam replaces Lee Hong Chuang as PAP Hougang SMC branch chairperson

Lee contested for the Hougang SMC seat in the 2015 and 2020 general election.

October 18, 2023, 10:56 AM

Husband divorces wife, wife sues for adultery, husband & mistress to pay S$16,000 PI & lawyer fees

October 18, 2023, 10:56 AM

Hundreds killed in blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza

Both the Israeli military and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group denied blame for the attack.

October 18, 2023, 08:54 AM

Double-decker bus rear bursts into flames along Tampines Ave 4

No one was injured.

October 18, 2023, 01:17 AM

China model gains 35kg in a month for 'boyfriend' who likes 'heavier girls', 'boyfriend' promptly dumps her

He said, "I like freedom."

October 17, 2023, 09:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.