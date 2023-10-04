Open category COE hits all-time high of S$152,000

Certificate of entitlement (COE) for cars hit another record high in the latest tender exercise on Oct. 4, 2023.

Category A

Bucking the upward trend is the Category A COE premium, which was 0.95 per cent lower at S$104,000, down from S$105,000 achieved at the last tender exercise.

Category A COE is for smaller cars with engines that are smaller than 1,600cc and less power than 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with not more than 110 kilowatts.

Category B

The Category B COE premium was 3.63 per cent higher at S$146,002, up from S$140,889 set two weeks ago, which also set a record high for the fifth consecutive tender.

Category B COE is for larger and more powerful cars with engines that are bigger than 1,600cc and more power than 130bhp, as well as EVs with more than 110 kilowatts.

Open category

The Open category COE premium set an all-time high at S$152,000.

This was 5.09 per cent higher than the S$144,640 record in the last round.

The Open category COE ends up mostly for bigger cars, but can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles.

COEs for commercial vehicles, such as goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$85,900 from S$83,801.

Motorcycle premiums are up at S$10,856, when it was S$10,700 in the last exercise.

