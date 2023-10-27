Back

SMRT: Novena MRT station closed, trains in both directions not stopping at station

Video of smoke at station posted online.

Joshua Lee | October 27, 2023, 06:32 PM

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the resumption of passenger service at Novena MRT station]

Novena MRT station is closed on Friday evening, Oct. 27, SMRT said in an update on social media.

Trains in both directions will not be stopping at the station.

"Free regular bus and free bridging bus services are available between Newton and Toa Payoh station," SMRT added.

The statement at 6:07pm read:

"Due to an incident, Novena station is closed. All trains will not stop at Novena station in both directions. Free regular bus and free bridging bus services are available between Newton and Toa Payoh station. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused."

A video posted on Facebook purportedly showed smoke at the station.

Photos taken in Novena showed hoards of people walking beside the road.

via Mothership reader

One Mothership reader said there was "a fire" at the station.

At 7:18pm, the SCDF shared an update on Facebook called "Final Update", that indicated the source of the white smoke was from the motor of an Air Handling Unit (AHU) at the concourse level, according to preliminary investigations.

SMRT isolated the AHU system for further investigation, and there were no reported injuries.

At 7:29pm, SMRT updated on X (formerly Twitter) that passenger service had resumed at the station.

At 7:42pm, SMRT updated again to announce that the free regular bus & bridging bus services have ended.

Top photos via Mothership reader & Facebook

