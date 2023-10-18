Back

Nintendo pop-up store opening in Jewel Changi Airport in Nov. 2023

The pop-up store will be on the fourth floor of Jewel.

Joshua Lee | October 18, 2023, 12:46 PM

The Nintendo Pop-up Store is opening in Singapore from Nov. 17, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024 at Jewel Changi Airport.

It will be the first time that Southeast Asia fans of "Super Mario", "The Legend of Zelda", "Animal Crossing", "Splatoon" and "Pikmin" will be able to buy special featured merchandise previously available only in Japan in Nintendo's Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto stores.

Postcards in six designs, featuring Singapore landmarks, such as Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay, will be made available to shoppers who spend S$80 or more in a single transaction at the store.

Each receipt is entitled to a postcard, while stocks last.

Products available for purchase will be unveiled closer to the opening date.

There will also be a Nintendo Account check-in sticker campaign at the venue for account holders to collect special stickers — 18 designs in total — featuring characters from the various featured series.

Each person can check in once a day and stickers will be issued at random.

Registered accounts will have to be logged in and check-in to the store by displaying the QR code located at the store's entrance.

Staff will issue the sticker upon verification.

Jewel Changi Airport will also be running "Pipe Around The World", a collaboration campaign that involves Super Mario.

Details of the campaign will be available closer to the opening date of the Nintendo pop-up store.

Jewel Changi Airport

Nov. 17, 2023 - Jan. 1, 2024

Level 04-220 & 221

