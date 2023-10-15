Back

Hawker allegedly screams at customer who asked why S$5.30 nasi lemak was 'so expensive'

The hawker told her not to come again if she thought it was expensive.

Zi Shan Kow | October 15, 2023, 11:00 AM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A Facebook user took to the group Complaint Singapore to share her grievances over what she felt was an overcharged meal and poor service.

Not economical

Kelly Liu said she headed to the hawker centre at Our Tampines Hub to get nasi lemak to satisfy her father's cravings.

She ordered a chicken wing, a sausage, and requested an additional serving of rice. Takeaway was an additional 30 cents.

Altogether, the meal turned out to be a "shocking S$5.30".

When she asked the stall owner why it was so expensive, Liu said the middle-aged lady screamed at her.

She claimed that the hawker said: "If you think this is expensive don't come again!"

Liu added that she would not be returning to return to the stall, and asked others to "beware of this overcharging and bad attitude auntie".

"This economical stall is not economical after all," wrote Liu.

Netizens chime in

Many users that left a comment on her post agreed with her sentiments.

Several commenters took the chance to express their unhappiness over the additional takeaway charge at hawker centres.

  

Top images via Kelly Liu and Gede Bagus Bayu Pentium/Google Maps.

6 teens drink 111 bottles of sour plum drink at a S$4.88 buffet in China

Health is wealth.

October 15, 2023, 04:01 PM

Firsthand: S'porean special needs climbers summit Mt Fuji after 12 weeks' training

"Even though it's tough and every step is difficult, we move on and we become stronger."

October 15, 2023, 02:06 PM

Bee Cheng Hiang offering all-you-can-eat bak kwa & 6-course meal at S$39.90 nett

Wow.

October 15, 2023, 01:33 PM

Technical issue heated up data centre, disrupted DBS & Citibank's banking services

The data centre provider is looking into the issue.

October 15, 2023, 01:13 PM

6 S'poreans evacuated from Israel via South Korean military aircraft on Oct. 14

The aircraft landed at an air base near Seoul on the evening of Oct. 14.

October 15, 2023, 12:34 PM

Play the latest video games by Capcom, Sega, PlayStation, Ubisoft & more at Suntec from Oct. 20 to 22

Calling all gamers, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

October 15, 2023, 12:02 PM

Claim that S'pore Sport School student's death due to Covid-19 vaccine is 'untrue and irresponsible': MOH

"About 60 strokes and heart attacks happen every day, with or without Covid-19 vaccinations. It is highly irresponsible to link the two," the ministry said.

October 15, 2023, 11:17 AM

Woman involved in SGH fracas has Douyin account with over 265,000 followers: Shin Min

She posted her now-viral videos of the SPF officer on another account, which has a smaller following.

October 15, 2023, 12:31 AM

Israel military directs residents to evacuate northern Gaza along 2 paths, Hamas reportedly urges Gazans to stay put

Regional leaders and organisations have called the evacuation order unacceptable.

October 14, 2023, 10:16 PM

NSF Edward Go death: SCDF investigating another officer who allegedly did not ensure overall safety while in command

SCDF commissioner Eric Yap said they will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

October 14, 2023, 10:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.