Hawker allegedly screams at customer who asked why S$5.30 nasi lemak was 'so expensive'

A Facebook user took to the group Complaint Singapore to share her grievances over what she felt was an overcharged meal and poor service.

Not economical

Kelly Liu said she headed to the hawker centre at Our Tampines Hub to get nasi lemak to satisfy her father's cravings.

She ordered a chicken wing, a sausage, and requested an additional serving of rice. Takeaway was an additional 30 cents.

Altogether, the meal turned out to be a "shocking S$5.30".

When she asked the stall owner why it was so expensive, Liu said the middle-aged lady screamed at her.

She claimed that the hawker said: "If you think this is expensive don't come again!"

Liu added that she would not be returning to return to the stall, and asked others to "beware of this overcharging and bad attitude auntie".

"This economical stall is not economical after all," wrote Liu.

Netizens chime in

Many users that left a comment on her post agreed with her sentiments.

Several commenters took the chance to express their unhappiness over the additional takeaway charge at hawker centres.

Top images via Kelly Liu and Gede Bagus Bayu Pentium/Google Maps.