Traffic marshall argues with driver in Siglap who allegedly failed to stop, rants: 'Eh lately a lot of ch** by* driver'

It is not easy controlling traffic in Singapore, given the weather, impatience of drivers, and everyone feeling they have the right of way.

So, everything kind of came to a head when a traffic marshall, who was controlling the flow of traffic in Siglap, got into a shouting match with a car driver on Monday morning, Oct. 16, at about 10:30am.

The verbal altercation, which was caught on at least two cameras, was shared with SG Road Vigilante - SGRV Facebook.

What video showed

The video spliced two separate sets of footage — one taken from a fellow motorist on the road, and the other video shot from the marshall's point of view.

The two-lane road at that time was undergoing road works, and only one lane was passable to vehicles travelling in the opposite directions.

Vehicles from both directions had to take turns to pass.

Footage shot from a fellow vehicle on the road showed a Hyundai not formed up on the left lane but on the right.

From this perspective, the Hyundai was assumed to have travelled forward with the intention of driving past the road works but had to stop and filter right to give way.

Verbal exchange

The camera on the traffic marshall revealed the exchange that took place with the Hyundai driver.

The exchange went:

Marshall: "Again this stupid driver, very incompliant (sic). Doesn't listen to instructions and wants to cause an accident."

"Sir, can you see it is two-way contraflow on a single lane?"

Driver: "How I know where? You say go then I go."

Marshall: "That's why I said stop then you try to come out."

"Are you trying to endanger the lives of your passenger and everyone here on the road?"

"And now your buttocks sticking out, you're going to get into an accident."

Driver: "You said go then I go..."

Marshall: "I did not say go, I said stop."

Driver: "How I know your hand which way you want?"

Marshall: "I said stop."

Driver: "Then can I go now?"

Marshall: "I said stop."

Driver: "Can I go now?"

Marshall: "I didn't say you can go yet."

'My hand was stop'

There was a break in the exchange at this juncture as the marshall walked away.

As it was then revealed on camera that the lanes were clear, the Hyundai proceeded forward.

But the exchange did not stop there.

Driver: "Your hand like that."

Marshall: "My hand was stop."

Driver: "Your hand like that."

Marshall: "My hand was stop."

Driver: "Your hand is like that."

Marshall: "My hand was stop."

Driver: "Your hand is like that."

Marshall: "My hand was stop."

Driver: "Like that..."

Marshall: "My hand was stop."

At this point, honking could be heard on the road from the vehicles forming up behind the Hyundai.

The entire altercation took about one-and-a-half minutes, based on the time stamp on the footage.

Complained to fellow marshall

The final moments of the video also captured the marshall involved ranting to a fellow marshall after the Hyundai drove off.

The marshall involved in the verbal exchange said: "Lately got a lot of ch** by* driver, all f*cker. You know what he wants to do? He wants to come out, you know? F*ck him man, ch** by*."

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV