Former M'sia PM Muhyiddin applies for release of passport for health check-up in S’pore & holiday in London

Muhyiddin is currently facing multiple money laundering charges.

Syahindah Ishak | October 22, 2023, 07:51 PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing money laundering charges, has applied for the permanent release of his passport so that he can undergo a medical check-up in Singapore.

He also intends to travel to London with his family for a holiday.

Intends to go to Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Malaysian media reported that Muhyiddin submitted a support affidavit, together with an application to the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Oct. 20, 2023.

In his affidavit, he said that he intends to go to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore for a heart examination.

The New Straits Times (NST) quoted him saying in the affidavit: "I genuinely believe that Mount Elizabeth Hospital has advanced technology to allow me to undergo a heart examination through stress test on a treadmill."

Muhyiddin said he had previously been treated at the Mayo Clinic in the U.S., where doctors informed him that Mount Elizabeth Hospital has the same treatment and diagnostic tools, Malay Mail reported, citing the affidavit.

The 76-year-old Pagoh MP and Bersatu president also said that the RM2 million (S$576,151) bail he had posted earlier was only aimed at securing his attendance in court, and that the handing over of his passport had merely been an additional guarantee.

"Tradition" for him to take his family on month-long holiday

In his affidavit, Muhyiddin stated that it is a "tradition" for him to take his family on a month-long holiday every year.

"This year is no exception," Muhyiddin said, adding that 2023 has been a "very stressful" year for both him and his family.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Muhyiddin said that he already booked flight tickets to London. He also said that he "is not a flight risk" as he is an MP.

Malaysiakini reported that Muhyiddin intends to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Dubai on Dec. 15, and have a layover until Dec. 21. He will then depart for London on the same day and stay there until Jan. 10, 2024.

Muhyiddin's application will be heard before judge Azura Alwi on Oct. 25, 2023.

It is understood that the prosecution wants to oppose the application, according to FMT.

Facing money laundering charges

On Mar. 10, 2023, a day after he was arrested, Muhyiddin was charged with multiple counts of abuse of power and money laundering.

On Aug. 15, 2023 Kuala Lumpur High Court acquitted and discharged him on all four charges of abuse of power.

However, Muhyiddin still faces two charges for allegedly receiving proceeds of RM195mil (S$56,174,740) from Bukhary Equity, which was transferred to Bersatu's bank account between Feb. 25, 2021 and Jul. 8, 2022.

He also faces one count of illegally receiving RM5 million (S$1,440,377) in funds from Bukhary Equity, which were deposited into Bersatu's bank accounts on Jan. 7, 2022.

On Oct. 4, 2023, Muhyiddin filed for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the three money laundering charges.

Top image via Muhyiddin Yassin on Facebook.

