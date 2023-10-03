Back

3rd 'Money No Enough' movie to return in 2024 after 15 years

Return of the comedic trio.

Fasiha Nazren | October 03, 2023, 05:34 PM

Local movie franchise "Money No Enough" is set to return.

According to a press release, the franchise's third movie, "Money No Enough 3", is ready to go into production after 15 years.

The movie will hit the big screens in 2024.

The franchise stars local actors Jack Neo, Mark Lee and Henry Thia.

Neo will also be reprising his role as the director for the third instalment.

With a production budget of S$2.8 million, the movie will tell the story of three "young seniors", each facing their own family and financial problems.

Here's the synopsis:

"The movie tells the story of Young Seniors Ah Hui, Ah Qiang and Ah Huang, who have been lifelong friends, and each face their own family and financial problems. In their attempt to join forces and support each another, their grand plan falls apart when the younger generation challenges the beliefs and value systems of the Young Seniors. Ah Huang's mounting debts drive him to desperate measures. He borrows money from Ah Qiang and Ah Hui, and builds illegal businesses that eventually prosper. However, his greed gets the better of him and he refuses to return any borrowed money from his trusting friends. Amidst his financial success, one of his businesses collapses, impacting not only his own family but also families of his two friends. Can the three friends and their families ever find a way to reconcile? Is money really the solution to everything?"

Since 1998

The first "Money No Enough" movie was released on May 7, 1998 and was the top-grossing local and Asian movie until "Ah Boys to Men" came along in 2012.

"Money No Enough 2" was released 10 years later on Jul. 31, 2008.

Top image from Money No Enough.

