Migrant worker says he never toured S'pore in his 10 years here after local charity brings him on cycling tour

He said that he would never forget the happiness from the cycling event organised for migrant workers.

Joshua Lee | October 04, 2023, 02:51 PM

It'sRainingRaincoats, a local non-profit that addvocates for better migrant worker welfare, organised a cycling day trip for 50 migrant workers on Oct. 1.

The cycling trip, which also had a treasure hunt incorporated, brought the migrant workers to places like Changi Airport's Spoke & Hub, Gardens by the Bay, and the Esplanade.

The migrant workers travelled on brand new donated bicycles, courtesy of main sponsor Suvir/Iyuna Foundation.

Venue sponsors Changi Airport Group and the Singapore Flyer provided the use of Terminal 2 and the Singapore Flyer as the starting and ending points of the half-day cycling trip respectively.

The event was supported by an army of volunteers who either cycled alongside the workers or provided refreshments at key stops.

One attendee told the charity that the event marked a happy day after a "long time" and noted that in the eight months since he came to Singapore, this was the first time he explored Singapore in this manner.

"Its about 8 months I went Singapore,everyday Work,Sleep,Eating this only routine....but today I explore myself with You guys🥳....it is every happy day for me after long time😇....thanks for giving me thia wonderful opportunity🙏🏻...we had a lot of funs🤪 and Memories 🙃 this day....and i pray God always bless you guys🙇🏻‍♂....particularly our Sponsor I pray 🙏🏻God, he always be Happy with their Family🥰.......Thank you for everything🙏🏻"

Another man, who has been working for over 10 years in the local construction industry said:

"I have never been out like this for a single day but today I was so happy and excited...I will never forget this moment in my life."

It'sRainingRaincoats told Mothership that it planned a cycling trip so that the workers could have a break from their daily routines.

The charity also said this cycling event could positively impact the workers' well-being and spirits.

All images courtesy of It'sRainingRaincoats

