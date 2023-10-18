MFA: All S'poreans in Lebanon should leave as soon as possible

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised all Singaporeans to defer travel to Lebanon in the Middle East, in "view of the volatile situation in the region."

Singaporeans who are currently in Lebanon should leave the country as soon as possible via available commercial options.

Those who choose to remain in Lebanon should remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely and heed the advice of the Lebanese government.

They should also avoid travel to the Lebanon-Israel border areas, as well as avoid protests and large gatherings, MFA said.

The militant group Hezbollah is based in Lebanon.

E-register

Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg, so they can be contacted if the need arises.

Those who need consular assistance while in Lebanon may contact the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Beirut or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours) at:

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Beirut

Address: Center Sofil, Charles Malek Avenue

Achrafieh, Beirut, Lebanon

P.O.Box 166730

Telephone: +961-1-334-335, 200-786, 200-787

Email: [email protected]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: [email protected]

Previous warning

MFA previously issued a similar travel advisory for those in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

Top image from Wikimedia commons.