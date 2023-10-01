Back

1-man show: Man, 33, sets up Meaty Western in Bedok North in 2017, opens 2pm-2am except Tues

He sleeps at 4am.

Belmont Lay | October 01, 2023, 06:06 PM

Do you live in the east?

Do you like western food?

Do you like western food after midnight?

You are more than in luck.

Meaty Western in Bedok North is a coffee shop stall run by one man, who has since dedicated his life to cooking, plating, serving customers, doing up takeaway orders, and getting everything done by himself six days a week.

via

This is according to the latest Facebook post about the stall and its fare, which has been reviewed a fair bit over the years since it began operations in 2017.

Does everything by himself

Andy Wee, the 33-year-old owner, initially started the stall for his wife.

But he has since taken over and is seeing to its operations, which is physically laborious.

According to the post, he sleeps at 4am daily for five hours, and runs the business from 2pm to 2am by himself, except on Tuesdays, when the stall is closed.

The post added: "No hobbies or outing, he quietly run his humble western food stall and focus on improving his food quality. He is also currently the sole breadwinner for his family."

Affordable fare

The grilled chicken chop goes for S$7.50, while the chicken cutlet nacho cheese burger is priced at S$8.00.

The stall is also known for its marbled steaks, lamb chops, as well as its steak burger — not a patty, but a piece of steak.

Recent Google reviews of the stall have been glowing, praising the wide range of items — more than 40 — and its affordability and no-frills service.

via

via

via

via

via

via

