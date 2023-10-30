McDonald's M'sia distances itself from McDonald's Israel's actions, contributes to Palestine fund

McDonald's Malaysia has clarified that it does not engage in religious or political conflict, and the decision of the McDonald's franchisee in Israel does not represent a global policy shared by McDonald's in all countries.

McDonald's Israel 'free meals'

Following the terror attacks on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7, McDonald's in Israel announced on its social media accounts that it was offering free meals to "all those who are involved in the defence of the state, hospitals, and surrounding areas", including members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

McDonald's Israel is owned by a company called Alonyal Ltd, according to Reuters.

This prompted calls for a boycott on social media, and public action from McDonald's in other countries, such as Jordan, Kuwait and the UAE, to distance themselves from the gesture.

"In regard to the news that McDonald's in Israel was donating meals. We affirm that it was an individual decision on their part," said the McDonald's franchise in Saudi Arabia.

While McDonald's may be a global company, its franchises in different countries are often owned locally and operate independently.

However, not all members of the public may realise this distinction.

McDonald's Malaysia clarification

On Oct. 15, McDonald's Malaysia shared a statement from Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd, its local operating company.

It referred to discussions on social media about the actions of McDonald's Israel, stressing that the actions are those of an "independent market", and "do not reflect the values and practices of McDonald's Malaysia."

A quick look on social media turns up calls for and references to a boycott of McDonald's, from TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) accounts that appear to belong to people in Malaysia.

Perhaps that spurred McDonald's Malaysia to further explain that a "unilateral decision by an individual franchisee" should not be viewed as an official company policy or political stance by McDonald's globally.

Furthermore, McDonald's Malaysia added that Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd has been a "100 per cent Muslim-owned entity" since its acquisition by Lionhorn Pte Ltd under the Reza Group companies from Saudi Arabia.

Since then, McDonald's Malaysia has contributed zakat payments every year to the underprivileged.

A couple of days later on Oct. 17, McDonald's Malaysia announced a contribution of RM1 million (S$287,000) to the Palestine Humanitarian Fund under the Malaysian Prime Minister's Department.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that McDonald's Malaysia had to clarify the autonomy of individual franchisees with regards to Israel, Palestine, and conflict in the Middle East.

In 2017, McDonald's Malaysia had to clarify that it did not support or engage in any political or religious conflicts, after the Trump Administration in the U.S. recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Reuters reported.

And in 2021, McDonald's Malaysia had to clarify, following a viral WhatsApp message, that it did not "channel aid" to Israel.

It also lodged a police report against individuals and groups who spread the false claim, Malay Mail reported.

