Man, 23, to plead guilty for causing death of ACS(I) student, 15, who fell from rope course at SAFRA Yishun

A man accused of causing the death of a 15-year-old student who fell from a high-element rope course at the SAFRA Adventure Sports Centre in Yishun in 2021 is set to plead guilty on Nov. 22, 2023.

Muhammad Nurul Hakim Mohamed Din, 23, was charged with causing the death of Puah Xin Yang Jethro by a rash act not amounting to homicide.

Hakim was an outdoor activities facilitator at the Canopy Sky Walk rope course at SAFRA Yishun when the incident occurred on Feb. 3, 2021.

Puah was there on a school trip.

Sought permission to leave Singapore

Hakim's case was heard in court on Oct. 16, 2023.

According to CNA, he sought permission to leave the country before returning for his guilty plea next month.

He applied through his lawyer to leave Singapore for Dubai and the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 5 to Nov. 15.

Hakim claimed he was selected to represent the Singapore Silat Federation as an international technical official at two international events during that period, CNA reported.

According to CNA, the court granted Hakim his request with multiple conditions.

He has to furnish additional bail of S$5,000, give his complete travel itinerary to the investigating officer before departure, remain contactable and surrender his passport within 24 hours of his return.

The court hearing for his guilty plea is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Allegedly did not ensure leg straps worn properly

As previously reported, Hakim's charge sheet alleged he failed to ensure that both leg straps of the safety harness worn by Puah were properly buckled and adjusted before dispatching him onto the high-element rope course.

Puah was suspended in the loose harness after falling off the rope course, and his leg straps became completely unbuckled.

Puah died from multi-organ failure after his neck was compressed, and he suffered traumatic asphyxia.

If convicted of the rash act not amounting to culpable homicide, Hakim could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

