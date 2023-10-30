Back

S'pore man, 38, stuns 2 policemen while evading arrest, police find drugs & weapons on him

The police also seized a samurai sword, two knuckledusters and various drug paraphernalia.

Hannah Martens | October 30, 2023, 04:25 PM

Two Traffic Police officers were allegedly injured after a man, 38, used a stun device on them while attempting to evade arrest.

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 29.

According to a Facebook post from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), one of the officers, 32, suffered from back injuries and numbness in his lower limbs and was taken to the hospital.

He was discharged with four days worth of medical leave.

The other officer, 29, was attacked on his left hand and leg.

Both officers did not suffer any permanent injuries.

The man who attacked them was arrested and will be charged in court on Oct. 30 afternoon.

Conducting patrol when they spotted a speeding car

The two officers were conducting a vehicular patrol along Victoria Street when they spotted a speeding car along Victoria Street on Oct. 29 at 2:50am.

The officers signalled for the driver to pull over, but he stopped in the second lane of the road.

When asked for his identification and driving licence, the man only produced his NRIC.

The officers then told him to move his car to the side of the road for further checks and to avoid obstructing other road users. The man moved his car to the third lane of the road near the junction of North Bridge Road and Jalan Sultan.

The man suddenly dashed out of his car with his belongings, which included a black object that resembled the handle of a weapon.

Officers chased and stopped him at a back alley

As the man ran away on foot, the police officers pursued him and eventually managed to stop him at a back alley near Jalan Klapa.

During a struggle, a weapon dropped out. The weapon was a samurai sword with a black handle.

The man then allegedly brandished a stun device, which was black, rectangular and resembled a flashlight. It emitted electricity from two prongs.

The man tased the two officers repeatedly.

One of the traffic police officers said that he was shocked someone had tased them, The Straits Times reported on Oct. 30.

An off-duty full-time national serviceman (NSF) from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who was in the area, saw the commotion and rushed to help the officers.

The officers managed to subdue and arrest the man with the help of the SCDF NSF.

Faces 16 charges in court

The police seized the stun device and samurai sword from the man, along with two knuckledusters and various drug paraphernalia.

In addition, they found 236g of "Ice", 11g of heroin, two "Ecstasy" pills and 56 Erimin-5 tablets were found on him.

The man will be charged in court on Oct. 30 afternoon and faces 16 charges, ST reported

These 16 charges include six counts of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging their duties.

In addition, he faces charges relating to drug trafficking, driving under the influence of drugs and driving while disqualified.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, the man said he bought the stun device online several months ago but did not give the reason for his purchase, ST said.

"The Police have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence against police officers and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

The Police would also like to remind members of the public that it is an offence to carry an offensive or scheduled weapon in a public place," said the SPF.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force/Facebook

