Man, 23, arrested for alleged loanshark harassment, Punggol HDB flat splashed with red paint & had 'own money pay money' note

He also instructed the receiver to call him.

Fiona Tan | October 28, 2023, 01:56 PM

A 23-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in loanshark harassment.

"Own money pay money"

According to the Singapore Police Force's Oct. 26, 2023 news release, the police were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment at a residential unit along Sumang Lane on Oct. 25.

The unit was splashed with red paint and a debtor’s note was also left behind.

The note read, verbatim: "Own money pay money is better you call to return my money!!!"

The writer also left their number on the note, instructing the receiver of the note to call him.

The number and other portions of the note were redacted.

Image from Singapore Police Force.

Man allegedly involved in another loanshark harassment case

Ang Mo Kio Police Division officers established the identity of the 23-year-old man through follow-up investigations.

With the aid of images from police cameras, he was arrested on Oct. 25.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is allegedly involved in another case of loanshark harassment in Sembawang Crescent.

The man was charged in court on Oct. 27 for alleged loanshark harassment.

If convicted, first-time offenders can be fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000, jailed up to five years, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

Stay away from loansharks

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities.

Those who deliberately vandalise properties, and cause annoyance and disruption to public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist the loansharks in any way.

They can call the Police at "999" or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

Top image from Singapore Police Force

