Back

Man, 37, 'invested' S$360,000 in company to 'become S'porean', gets jail for lying to MOM about being employed

He falsely declared that he would be working in the company for $10,000 a month.

Khine Zin Htet | October 11, 2023, 03:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 37-year-old man from China claimed he was told that if he invested S$2 million into a local company, he would be granted Singapore permanent residency within three years.

Zhang Qingqiao, a businessman, wanted to migrate to Singapore with his family.

However, he didn't take up the "S$2 million investment plan" but instead opted for a "zero-returns S$370,000 investment plan".

The catch is he had to become an "employee" of the company.

Zhang was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Oct. 9, 2023, for one count of making a false declaration to the Controller of Work Passes.

What happened

According to CNA, Zhang met a woman named Wang Jue around July 2019.

Wang reportedly told Zhang that he could attain permanent residency in Singapore within three years if he forked out S$2 million for an "investment plan".

However, he rejected the plan and settled on a "zero-returns" investment of S$360,000 in a company named MW Dynamics.

The plan was to get an employment pass through the company claiming he would work as a business development director for MW Dynamics with a salary of S$10,000 per month.

However, he was not required to do any work and would supposedly have received his full investment sum back by three years through his salary.

He submitted his employment pass application to the Controller of Work Passes in September 2019 with the false declaration that he would be doing work for MW Dynamics.

The application was approved, and his deception continued for about 18 months.

Trial

Zhang was charged in court after the authorities discovered the scheme.

According to CNA, Zhang claimed trial for his offence and defended himself by saying Wang had misled him.

However, the trial judge was "not persuaded by the defence's attempt to pin the blame" on Wang.

After the judge convicted Zhang of his charge, the prosecution asked for four to six weeks in jail, while his defence lawyers asked for a fine, reported CNA.

In his decision on Zhang's sentence, the judge pointed out that the deception spanned about 18 months, and the offence had a "knock-on effect" on Singapore's immigration policy.

On the defence's arguments that Zhang had "no economic benefit" derived from the errant employer, the judge pointed out that the company did receive a large sum of money.

While the defence also argued that Zhang could "easily have obtained an employment pass for himself through his family office, the same way his wife had obtained hers", the judge said it was "pure speculation".

The judge also did not consider the defence's plea for leniency that Zhang might face deportation or an entry ban even though they claimed his family is "very settled" in Singapore.

Zhang was eventually sentenced to four weeks' jail for one count of making a false declaration to the Controller of Work Passes.

He could have faced a maximum sentence of two years in jail, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both for making a false application in his declaration form for an employment pass.

According to CNA, Zhang intends to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Top photo from Ministry of Manpower

October BTO exercise has 'underwhelming' application rate of 1.4 following stricter non-selection penalties

Lowest in recent years.

October 11, 2023, 02:32 PM

Hospitals in Gaza overwhelmed after Israeli airstrikes, WHO calls for humanitarian corridor

Hospital generators are almost out of fuel.

October 11, 2023, 01:31 PM

2 boys fight at Northpoint City in Yishun, passerby breaks them up

An adult had to step in.

October 11, 2023, 01:09 PM

Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity & self-determination: Joe Biden

Biden condemned the terror attacks by Hamas, and warned against acts of hate against either the Jewish or Muslim communities in the U.S.

October 11, 2023, 12:15 PM

SBS Transit pilots app that guides visually impaired commuters with step-by-step instructions

Working towards more accessible public transportation.

October 11, 2023, 11:44 AM

'Reformed' upskirter & 2 who plagiarised in university admitted to S'pore bar to become lawyers

Chief Justice assessed them to be now "fit and proper persons for admission in terms of their character".

October 11, 2023, 11:41 AM

Bilahari gives S'porean take on Israel-Hamas war: 'I hope no S'porean will ever celebrate atrocities'

‘Root cause’ of current violence must be addressed is a 'b*llsh*t' argument, he said.

October 11, 2023, 07:56 AM

China 'deeply concerned' about escalation of violence in Israel & Palestine, calls for all parties to stop fighting

A Chinese-Israeli woman has also reportedly been kidnapped by Hamas militants.

October 10, 2023, 08:20 PM

Israel announces 'complete siege' of Gaza following Hamas attacks, calls up 360,000 reservists

Reservists are reportedly flying back to Israel from across Europe, while the death toll continues to escalate.

October 10, 2023, 07:36 PM

Craze Hottis selling for S$0.60 a cup at Jewel Changi Airport

To celebrate Tong Garden's 60th anniversary.

October 10, 2023, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.