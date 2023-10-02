Back

S'porean man, 29, on flight to Vietnam gets hand stuck in cup holder for about 10 minutes

His intrusive thoughts won.

Syahindah Ishak | October 02, 2023, 02:35 PM

About an hour into his flight, a 29-year-old Singaporean man decided to let his "intrusive thoughts" take over, and squeezed his hand through the cup holder before him.

He quickly realised he couldn't take his hand out.

His good friend immediately pulled out his phone to take a video.

The man who got his hand stuck, Abraham, was onboard a Singapore Airlines plane to Saigon, Vietnam, on Sep. 30, 2023.

He was travelling to Saigon for a vacation with his long-time friend.

"I let my intrusive thoughts win"

Speaking to Mothership, Abraham recounted the comical incident:

"Basically, I let my intrusive thoughts win lah, and I placed my hand in the cup holder to see if it can fit."

Abraham's friend filmed his misfortune and posted the video online.

The video, which has over 430,000 views on TikTok, showed Abraham's plight.

TikTok appended a warning to the video, stating: "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt."

Friend and flight attendant tried to help

"Put butter. Don't call the flight attendant," Abraham said in the video.

Mere moments later, his friend turned around to tell a flight attendant: "He got his hand stuck."

Gif adapted via Instagram.

Appearing perplexed and amused, the flight attendant tried to help Abraham, but to no avail.

Abraham continued to ask for some butter, intending to use it as a lubricant to slide his hand out.

However, the flight attendant said that she did not have any butter.

The rest of the video showed Abraham's continued attempts to pull his hand out.

Gif adapted via Instagram.

It was stuck for about 10 minutes

Abraham told Mothership that he felt "stupid" as he sat there with his hand stuck in the cup holder for about 10 minutes.

Through sheer willpower, Abraham eventually got his hand out of the cup holder.

"I was relieved that it got out," he said.

Here's the full video of the incident:

@kdarshen Indeed a great way to fly #singaporeairlines #flysq #agreatwaytofly #bestie ♬ bunyi asal - haa

Top images via darshen/Instagram.

