Man blocks traffic with body at Tuas Second Link allegedly to help a S'pore car cut lane

A man was caught on video standing in the middle of the road at Tuas Second Link between Singapore and Malaysia.

According to the person who uploaded the video to Facebook, the man was allegedly a passenger in a Singapore-registered car.

It was said he was doing this to allow the driver of his vehicle to cut into the lane on the vehicle’s right.

Incident happened on Oct. 8, 2023

According to the video, the male passenger was onboard a dark blue Singapore-registered Nissan Sylphy.

Traffic had slowed to a crawl while the dark blue Nissan was attempting to weave its way into the rightmost lane between a red Nissan vehicle and a white Mazda vehicle.

According to the red Nissan and white Mazda's dashcam footage shared on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV, the incident happened around 3:45pm on Oct. 8, 2023.

The male passenger could be seen uttering and gesturing something as he approached the front of the white Mazda and made his way between the white Mazda and the red Nissan.

At one point, he used his body to block the white Mazda while putting his hands on the car.

When the white Mazada inched forward slightly, he turned around and leaned on it.

As the White Mazda stopped, he signalled for the dark blue Nissan to make its way into the lane.

From the video, it can be seen that the driver held up their right hand while entering the lane, apparently to thank the white Mazda for giving way.

The male passenger subsequently returned to the dark blue Nissan, boarding the front passenger seat.

