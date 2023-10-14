Back

S'pore retiree to donate S$20 million to 10 charities after he dies, says 3 kids got enough to live

He sold his landed property in 2022 so he could donate more to charities.

Ruth Chai | October 14, 2023, 09:26 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 79-year-old retiree pledged to donate his fortune of S$20 million to 10 charities after his death.

Singaporean businessman Loh Kiong Poot retired when he was 47 and drafted up a will when he was in his 50s, pre-designating the money to the 10 beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the money is currently invested in bonds.

Speaking to 8world, Loh believed his three children has enough to live independently.

"Of course, I will also leave some of my properties for them. My wife too."

Earned his fortune on his own

Loh was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

In fact, his life was not exactly smooth sailing.

He ran away from home when he was 14 and worked odd jobs.

Loh only started a business in the trading industry in 1974 when he was 30.

He said he travelled to and fro Papua New Guinea for this business for many years.

Lives humbly

He eventually retired at 47 when he felt he "earned enough money".

"I had no successor. It's not worth it to overwork myself," Loh told 8world.

According to people familiar with Loh, although Loh is cash-rich, he lives humbly.

They said he donates most of his money to help the disadvantaged.

Began his life of philanthropy at 50

Loh's charitable journey started when he was 50 years old after he learnt through a friend that funds were needed to build a temple in Bangkok.

He donated S$100,000 and continued to donate to charitable causes in Singapore and the region since then.

He has travelled to Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia to help locals build temples, expand schools, and donate money and food to them.

He has also visited numerous orphanages to donate money and food.

He said that he could no longer remember exactly how much he had donated throughout the years.

Sold landed property to donate more money

In 2022, Loh donated S$3 million to six charities in Singapore.

He donated S$500,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital, Singapore Chung Hwa Medical Institution, Tzu Chi Foundation, SG Enable and Community Chest.

The Straits Times reported that Loh has donated S$2.5 million to charities every year since 2018.

He decided to raise the amount to S$3 million yearly in 2022.

To do so, he sold his landed property in Telok Kurau to live in a condominium in Bishan.

“I have already reached an old age, and money to me is not important, so whatever excess I have, I will donate,” he told ST.

He hopes his act can inspire others to donate as well.

Top photo via 8world

Australian man, 30, allegedly said 'bomb' repeatedly on Scoot flight forced to U-turn back to S'pore

He was charged on Oct. 14, 2023.

October 14, 2023, 01:49 PM

Firsthand: I grew up dyslexic in S’pore & nearly flunked out of uni. I turned out alright.

"It's not a superpower, it’s just a thing that some people have, and it can, mostly, be worked with."

October 14, 2023, 01:40 PM

S'porean man, 39, allegedly threatened to blow up cruise ship if operator didn't return his money

He was charged on Oct. 14, 2023.

October 14, 2023, 01:26 PM

S’pore Sports School fires coach for not observing safety protocols when attending to late student

The school has met with the teen's parents and shared the findings of their investigation with them.

October 14, 2023, 01:11 PM

Another war relic found near Chapel Road, deemed not dangerous & removed

Second war relic found in less than a month.

October 14, 2023, 10:50 AM

Firsthand: S'porean transgender woman lived as gay man for decades before getting help & transitioning

"My identity had always been labelled as a gay person... I didn't know how to manoeuvre out of it."

October 14, 2023, 09:50 AM

Bukit Panjang woman who poured pee into neighbour's shoes fined S$800

She also threw a sandal into their house.

October 14, 2023, 08:04 AM

S'pore woman, 49, married with 2 children, charms 3 younger men into giving her over S$300,000

One man cheated his family out of their life savings for her.

October 13, 2023, 10:00 PM

S'pore can 'move quickly' due to small size, US is like-minded partner in critical & emerging tech: Lawrence Wong

Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology are some of the key focus areas of the bilateral cooperation.

October 13, 2023, 07:50 PM

S'pore student, 14, who died after fitness trial in school, wanted to be badminton world champion

His parents want answers.

October 13, 2023, 07:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.