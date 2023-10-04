Kovan church's 1st animal blessing event saw 205 furbabies & 450 human attendees

Animal blessing events are not just a thing during Vesak Day.

On Sep. 30, the Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary located at Kovan hosted their first ever animal blessing.

Around 450 people turned up with their pets in tow, and 205 animals received their blessings.

According to a Facebook post by the church, the ceremony started with a service and short welcome speech, followed by the blessing of the animals.

Pets from big to small were spotted — aside from various breeds of dogs, some owners even brought their pet birds and rabbits.

Not forgetting a terrapin.

Top photo from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary / FB