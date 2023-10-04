Back

Kovan church's 1st animal blessing event saw 205 furbabies & 450 human attendees

Ashley Tan | October 04, 2023, 12:27 PM

Animal blessing events are not just a thing during Vesak Day.

On Sep. 30, the Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary located at Kovan hosted their first ever animal blessing.

Around 450 people turned up with their pets in tow, and 205 animals received their blessings.

Photo from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary / FB

According to a Facebook post by the church, the ceremony started with a service and short welcome speech, followed by the blessing of the animals.

Photo from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary / FB

Photo from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary / FB

Photo from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary / FB

Photo from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary / FB

Pets from big to small were spotted — aside from various breeds of dogs, some owners even brought their pet birds and rabbits.

Photo from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary / FB

Photo from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary / FB

Photo from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary / FB

Not forgetting a terrapin.

Photo from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary / FB

Top photo from Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary / FB

