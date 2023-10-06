Back

Man, 37, arrested after walking around Fernvale, Sengkang with knife

He was seen near a kindergarten.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 06, 2023, 05:54 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The police arrested a 37-year-old man who was seen walking around Sengkang with a knife on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 5, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The police said they were alerted to a dispute at Block 445A Fernvale Road at about 5pm.

The man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Shin Min reported that the man was arguing with his wife at their home in the estate before his arrest.

He then allegedly went downstairs with a knife and started walking around near a kindergarten.

The man's 36-year-old wife sustained minor injuries, Shin Min added.

A knife seized by the police was believed to have been found near the kindergarten.

At least one of the couple’s two children is believed to be attending the kindergarten, Shin Min added.

About six police vehicles and numerous officers were seen at the scene.

The man was escorted into the police car at about 7:40pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

S’pore’s Lazarus Island to have new water sports facility, convenience store & beachfront glamping

More things to do at the Southern Islands.

October 06, 2023, 03:17 PM

S'pore woman, 25, rescued from ledge of Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park building

She was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

October 06, 2023, 02:40 PM

Taiwanese food 886 Bistro in Jalan Besar closing down Oct. 31, 2023

Will be gone soon.

October 06, 2023, 02:20 PM

New thrift store in Peace Centre sells secondhand clothes starting from S$8 & books under S$10

It's a vibe.

October 06, 2023, 02:19 PM

16 months' jail for Tanglin Halt Food Centre fish soup stall owner, 71, who fractured rival's skull for 'staring'

He struck the victim several times on the head with a wooden pole which had a nail protruding out.

October 06, 2023, 01:33 PM

DPM Lawrence Wong to visit the US from Oct. 5 to 15

He will also be visiting Peace Carvin II, RSAF's longest-running overseas detachment for 30 years.

October 06, 2023, 11:57 AM

I nominated my hardworking colleague to go for a scalp detox treatment because she is too young to be losing hair.

Do you need help maintaining a head full of hair?

October 06, 2023, 11:55 AM

Indonesian Agricultural Minister, who went missing for days after Europe trip, resigns

The minister was previously uncontactable after a working trip in Europe.

October 06, 2023, 11:45 AM

Western media alleges photo of Chinese athletes with 6-4 bib numbers censored, China shows otherwise

One of the athletes is also mired in the controversy of a false start.

October 06, 2023, 11:29 AM

M'sian man has affair & impregnates married woman, court orders him to pay S$8,700 to husband

Damages must be paid as a lesson to the general public, the judge said.

October 06, 2023, 10:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.