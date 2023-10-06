Man, 37, arrested after walking around Fernvale, Sengkang with knife

The police arrested a 37-year-old man who was seen walking around Sengkang with a knife on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 5, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The police said they were alerted to a dispute at Block 445A Fernvale Road at about 5pm.

The man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Shin Min reported that the man was arguing with his wife at their home in the estate before his arrest.

He then allegedly went downstairs with a knife and started walking around near a kindergarten.

The man's 36-year-old wife sustained minor injuries, Shin Min added.

A knife seized by the police was believed to have been found near the kindergarten.

At least one of the couple’s two children is believed to be attending the kindergarten, Shin Min added.

About six police vehicles and numerous officers were seen at the scene.

The man was escorted into the police car at about 7:40pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News