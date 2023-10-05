Back

Photographer witnesses 2 king cobras mate for 1 hour at Sungei Buloh

Once in a lifetime encounter.

Ashley Tan | October 05, 2023, 11:48 AM

In Singapore, the king of the jungle isn't the lion, despite the country's name.

Instead, another form of royalty — the king cobra — slithers through our forests on the hunt for prey, such as lizards and smaller snakes.

Sightings of a king cobra are uncommon enough, but spotting two individuals mating?

A very rare encounter, was how wildlife photographer Ted Ng described it.

Photo courtesy of Ted Ng

Female cobra surprised everyone

Speaking to Mothership, Ng shared that the sighting occurred at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on the morning of Oct. 1.

He admitted that it is unusual to spot a king cobra in the first place, as they are well-camouflaged, and are only more visible when they emerge to hunt, or happen to cross a path in a nature area.

In this case, Ng and other visitors were busy observing the male cobra amidst the trees on the side of the path.

When a female cobra surfaced from the leaf litter on the opposite side of the path with her distinctive hood extended, he said everyone was "shock[ed] that she was behind us all the while, and we were not aware".

Ng shared that the male cobra was able to sense the female on the opposite side.

When the two snakes met, they proceeded to start mating.

Video courtesy of Ted Ng

Video courtesy of Ted Ng

Ng said he felt "very, very excited", as this was his first time seeing cobras mating in his seven years of wildlife photography.

The pair of cobras mated near the shore of the mudflats, but as the tide started advancing, they eventually moved upwards and separated.

He noted that the entire mating process took around 45 minutes to an hour.

Photo courtesy of Ted Ng

Photo courtesy of Ted Ng

Keep your distance if you see a snake

The king cobra is classified as vulnerable by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

Although there were many visitors at the nature reserve who witnessed this rare union of two cobras, Ng highlighted that they were "very careful" and made sure to maintain a safe distance from the reptiles.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks) advisory, snakes are generally shy creatures and will not attack unless disturbed or provoked.

Those who see a live snake are advised to keep calm and keep a safe distance.

Do not approach or attempt to handle the snake, and it is advised to leave the snake alone, especially if the snake is in its natural habitat.

Members of the public can call NParks at 1800-476-1600 if they need assistance.

Top photo courtesy of Ted Ng 

