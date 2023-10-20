KFC S'pore to bring back Meltz on Oct. 25

The iconic Meltz is finally returning to KFC Singapore.

To avoid last year's sad case in which it sold out in just 16 days, KFC has "prepared more" this time, it promised in an Instagram DM sent to fans of the Meltz on Oct. 20.

Meltz szn

Previously known as the Cheesy BBQ Meltz, the iconic tortilla snack has returned in various renditions over the years, after being taken off the permanent menu about a decade ago.

In 2020, for instance, it returned as the Chipotle Meltz: a twist on its original recipe, with the addition of chipotle mayonnaise.

And in 2022, it made an appearance as the Cheesy Zinger Meltz, featuring the fast food outlet's iconic Zinger patty instead of Original Recipe chicken.

What has remained, however, is the same essential formula: a toasted tortilla wrap with fried chicken, sliced tomatoes, nachos, and of course, cheese.

Hence the name.

Extra Meltz

While the Instagram DM did promise that there would be more of the Meltz this time, it did not specify what rendition the snack would return in.

Guess we'll have to wait till Oct. 25 to find out.

Top photo from KFC