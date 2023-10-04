Back

US Speaker Kevin McCarthy voted out of office by both Republicans & Democrats

Who's next?

Sulaiman Daud | October 04, 2023, 02:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Kevin McCarthy, once Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, was ousted from his post after a vote in the House on Oct. 4 (Singapore time).

Following a motion to vacate by Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), eight members from McCarthy's own Republican party joined the Democratic party in voting to kick McCarthy out.

The motion passed 216 to 210, leaving the House without a Speaker. Until it elects a new Speaker, no other legislation can be passed, leaving it paralysed as a government shutdown looms on the horizon.

Speaker's downfall

McCarthy's downfall appeared likely after he reached a compromise with President Joe Biden to pass a 45-day bill to keep the U.S. government funded.

As he did not include any demands from the hardline wing of his party, such as deep spending cuts or restrictions on immigration and refugees, McCarthy faced backlash from his own party members.

This led Gaetz to file his motion. The eight Republicans who voted for it included prominent hardliners like Gaetz, Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) and Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina).

Before the vote, there was speculation that McCarthy's political opponents, the House Democrats, could join with moderate Republicans to save his skin.

But McCarthy refused to make any concessions to the Democratic party and publicly blamed them for "wanting a government shutdown" on national television, which likely sunk whatever support he could have gotten from his opponents.

What's next?

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-North Carolina) is currently serving as interim Speaker, but a number of Republicans are expected to make a bid for the Speaker's gavel, including Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) and Elise Stefanik (R-New York).

Depending on who emerges on top, that person will be expected to negotiate with the Democratic party and President Biden over passing a full budget, as the time bought by McCarthy's spending bill runs out.

If an agreement can't be reached, the U.S. government will be headed for a shutdown.

Related story:

Top image from Kevin McCarthy's Facebook page.

Migrant worker says he never toured S'pore in his 10 years here after local charity brings him on cycling tour

He said that he would never forget the happiness from the cyc.ling event organised for migrant workers.

October 04, 2023, 02:51 PM

Police reports lodged against 'inappropriate' Wood Morning S'pore exhibition held at Funan mall

Eye-catching.

October 04, 2023, 02:38 PM

Johor Crown Prince thanks S'pore after family sought refuge in Embassy during Siam Paragon Mall shooting in Bangkok

"People were shouting and running into the hotel from the mall when the shooter started firing," said Tunku Ismail.

October 04, 2023, 01:45 PM

Shanti Pereira holds back tears as national anthem plays during 200m gold victory ceremony

An emotional moment.

October 04, 2023, 01:43 PM

About 300 S'pore civil servants interdicted from 2013-2023, 40% of them put on no-pay

Chan Chun Sing said interdicted officers will be put on no-pay from the point that wrongdoing has been established.

October 04, 2023, 12:55 PM

Kovan church's 1st animal blessing event saw 205 furbabies & 450 human attendees

Stay healthy and well.

October 04, 2023, 12:27 PM

Woman, 23, killed in motorcycle accident in Jurong East Central, supposed to be engaged in Dec. 2023

She met her fiancé the night before the accident.

October 04, 2023, 12:23 PM

Do refrigerant gas leaks on MRT trains occur frequently & do they pose public health risks?

This is in reference to the incident where "white smoke" engulfed an MRT train on Sep. 7, reportedly caused by a refrigerant leak.

October 04, 2023, 12:16 PM

Friendly community cat found covered in blue substance suspected to be aerosol spray paint

The cat is currently living with a fosterer, and his caretakers will find him a forever home after his health check results are out.

October 04, 2023, 12:11 PM

Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan’s wife expecting 1st child, a daughter

They got married in December 2021.

October 04, 2023, 10:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.