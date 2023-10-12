Back

Jin Yinji's husband of 51 years dies in his 80s

Fiona Tan | October 12, 2023, 07:49 PM

The husband of veteran local actress Jin Yinji, Anthony Lee Wee Chai, passed away, aged 83, on Oct. 11, 2023, Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Was warded in hospital

According to The Straits Times, Lee appeared pale and was experiencing difficulties swallowing.

He went to the hospital for a screening.

Zaobao reported that Lee, aged 83, was apparently in the clear, but the doctor was not able to offer a conclusive diagnosis at the time.

Lee was warded for further observations.

Passed away from heart attack

On Oct. 11, 2023 afternoon, nurses discovered that Lee was unconscious.

After nearly an hour of resuscitation, he was pronounced dead at 3pm, according to The Straits Times.

Separately, Zaobao reported that Lee was in the midst of having a meal alone on the night of Oct. 10, before he suffered a sudden heart attack and subsequently passed away in the hospital.

Jin said Lee's cause of death was a heart attack, but she was unsure of what happened.

Death was sudden

While Lee had been in and out of the hospital, he had remained strong-willed and lucid prior to his passing.

Lee and Jin recently celebrated Mid-Autumn with their friends and family, according to Jin's Sep. 30, 2023 Instagram post.

His death came as a shock to the 76-year-old Jin and her family.

Jin could not stop crying

Zaobao reported that Jin was devastated by Lee's passing and could not stop crying.

She had to calm herself down before she could speak to Zaobao.

Jin, who was at rehearsals when she learnt of Lee's passing, bemoaned that her family did not get to see Lee one last time.

She said her children are currently in the midst of arranging Lee's funeral, which will be held at Sin Ming Drive from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2023.

Jin will also no longer be performing in the President's Star Charity which is scheduled to be held on Oct. 22, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Celebrated golden wedding anniversary in 2022

Jin and Lee have been married for the past 51 years since 1972.

The couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Jan. 27, 2022.

The couple have two children — a son and a daughter — and two grandchildren.

