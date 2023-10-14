Jetstar apologises to Titus Low's wife for broken baby stroller

Content creator Cheryl Chin, who is married to Titus Low, shared her experience with airline Jetstar Asia, after discovering her child's stroller was broken when she landed in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

In a series of Instagram stories, Chin detailed her disappointment with the airline as she told the staff handling her daughter's stroller as it was "fragile".

She even went on to say that she had "never been this furious in a long time", calling the situation "unacceptable".

In response to Mothership's queries, Jetstar Asia was "very sorry to hear of the damage caused to Ms Chin's stroller on her recent journey and have contacted her to apologise and discuss appropriate compensation".

What happened

Chin shared that she and her young daughter took a flight from Singapore to KL on Oct. 7 with Jetstar.

This was the first time she was flying with her baby on the airline, but decided to do so as her past experiences were "nice".

Based on a previous experience on another airline which "threw" the stroller, Chin informed the staff at the Singapore Terminal about "being fragile with [her] stroller". She also told the airline staff at the gate to "be fragile".

However, when she collected her stroller at the airport, she noticed that there were parts of the stroller that were broken.

One picture that Chin shared showed the mechanism of the stroller was broken.

She wrote:

"It's so damn clear the staff/people who dealt with Elleria's stroller plainly just threw it away into the cabin whatsoever. I have never been so angry over something in a long time... but today I felt after this incident I have to say my piece. I always hear about baby strollers being damaged on flights but... I never thought it'd be completely broken?!"

Chin also stated that she was upset with the KL International Airport (KLIA) staff, and they were "lost for words as they weren't the ones at fault".

She tried calling Jetstar Singapore, but did not manage to get an response.

She said that a someone at the airport told her that it was "common" for airlines to break wheelchairs and strollers in cabin baggage.

Chin added:

"Something has to be done. I had so much luggage to carry and without Elleria's stroller, she was not used to it and we had a hard time carrying everything too. I'm still so upset and lost for words - the stroller has been a wonderful addition and honestly it's so durable, so for it to be completely broken and the unlocking mechanism to break is insane. It only means that they threw the stroller completely."

She shared that while her daughter was tired from the flight, she could not sleep because there was no stroller.

Jetstar Asia told Mothership that an internal review is underway and that they are speaking to their ground handling teams to understand how this all happened and what steps are in place to ensure this does not happen again.

