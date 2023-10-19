Back

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar to visit S'pore, will call on President Tharman

Both will also explore "mutually beneficial collaboration".

Brenda Khoo | October 19, 2023, 02:21 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit Singapore from Oct. 19 to 21, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Oct. 18.

Jaishankar will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

India & S'pore to explore mutual beneficial collaboration

India and Singapore will explore collaborations in digitalisation and skills development during Jaishankar's visit.

The collaboration in emerging technologies including digitalisation and skills development is in accordance with the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, which was established since Sep. 17, 2022.

The roundtable is a forum allowing both sides to explore opportunities for mutual beneficial collaboration in areas such as food security, energy security, digitalisation, green technology, and skills development.

Jaishankar's visit will reaffirm the "close and longstanding ties" between Singapore and India that have been built on a "strong foundation of strategic trust".

Both countries will also review their bilateral cooperation, and exchange views on regional and global developments.

Jaishankar will also meet Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam, and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

Top image from Vivian Balakrishnan/Facebook.

You may be interested

@mothershipsg In Aug. 2023, Taiwan warned of a surge in tensions, as a record number of Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. #sgnews #tiktoksg #taiwan ♬ original sound - Mothership

Related stories

PM Lee visits Saudi Arabia, hosted to lunch by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

PM Lee also thanked Saudi Arabia for making Haj arrangements for Singapore Muslim pilgrims in 2022.

October 19, 2023, 12:16 PM

Man in Australia mauled by wild kangaroo while rescuing his dog

Roo vs man: 1-1

October 19, 2023, 11:39 AM

'Tornado' seen near Tuas Port is actually a waterspout

It did not cause any injuries or damage.

October 19, 2023, 11:36 AM

Taiwan presidential hopeful Ko Wen-je wants to be the last Taiwan president & first Taiwan 'prime minister'

If elected, he wants to change Taiwan's presidential democracy system to a parliamentary democracy system.

October 19, 2023, 11:19 AM

Dog found locked in car at IKEA Alexandra car park for more than 30 mins, public concerned

SPCA advised pet owners to never leave an animal unattended in a stationary vehicle.

October 19, 2023, 09:24 AM

President Tharman, PM Lee & FM Vivian send condolence letters to Palestinian leaders on civilian casualties

Pres. Tharman, PM Lee and FM Vivian wrote to their respective counterparts in the Palestinian Authority.

October 19, 2023, 01:09 AM

Boon Lay community library closes: Founder calls it quits due to complaints & mess children make daily

Sad.

October 19, 2023, 12:41 AM

Married woman, 34, claims trial to setting fire to thinner, causing lover, 32, to catch fire in HDB flat

She allegedly poured thinner on the kitchen floor and set it on fire.

October 18, 2023, 11:59 PM

Thai PM Srettha & other Asean leaders meet with Putin at Belt & Road Initiative Forum in Beijing

Xi used the forum to push back against western countries decoupling economically from China.

October 18, 2023, 07:18 PM

Indonesian security minister Mahfud MD named as running mate of ruling party presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo

"[Mahfud's] understanding in legal matters is filled with experience and knowledge," former Indonesian president Megawati said.

October 18, 2023, 06:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.