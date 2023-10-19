India's foreign minister S Jaishankar to visit S'pore, will call on President Tharman

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit Singapore from Oct. 19 to 21, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Oct. 18.

Jaishankar will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

India & S'pore to explore mutual beneficial collaboration

India and Singapore will explore collaborations in digitalisation and skills development during Jaishankar's visit.

The collaboration in emerging technologies including digitalisation and skills development is in accordance with the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, which was established since Sep. 17, 2022.

The roundtable is a forum allowing both sides to explore opportunities for mutual beneficial collaboration in areas such as food security, energy security, digitalisation, green technology, and skills development.

Jaishankar's visit will reaffirm the "close and longstanding ties" between Singapore and India that have been built on a "strong foundation of strategic trust".

Both countries will also review their bilateral cooperation, and exchange views on regional and global developments.

Jaishankar will also meet Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam, and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

