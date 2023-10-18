Back

Jackson Lam replaces Lee Hong Chuang as PAP Hougang SMC branch chairperson

Lee contested for the Hougang SMC seat in the 2015 and 2020 general election.

Martino Tan | October 18, 2023, 10:56 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The People’s Action Party (PAP) has appointed a new branch chairperson for the Hougang division.

Jackson Lam Weiliang took over from outgoing branch chairperson Lee Hong Chuang on Oct. 17, 2023, to become the constituency's PAP representative and branch chairman in the division.

Lee contested unsuccessfully twice as a candidate for Hougang SMC.

Lee Hong Chuang

Lam's appointment signals he is likely to run in the next general election in the Hougang single-member constituency, which is currently held by the Workers' Party.

Hougang SMC's Member of Parliament is Dennis Tan.

The next general election is due by Nov. 23, 2025.

Dedicated to volunteerism

According to his profile on the PAP website, Lam has been helping out at Chong Pang's grassroots organisations for more than seven years and was the branch secretary for PAP's Chong Pang division (Nee Soon GRC) for almost six years.

During his time there, he organised community building and resident engagement events.

Most recently, he was also appointed treasurer of the Singapore Wushu Dragon & Lion Dance Federation.

Lam's passion for caring for seniors and underprivileged youths is derived from his personal circumstances.

After his father passed away from cancer and his mother remarried, Lam was largely cared for by his grandmother.

"Staying with different relatives and experiencing hardships during his turbulent teenage years has moulded his resilient character," the short profile on the party website read.

"This formed his belief that all youths can be given opportunities in life to do well and do good."

The business management graduate got his honours degree from the University of Bedfordshire in 2013.

He is presently an assistant director of the operations and mobilisation division at National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

He is also a principal industrial relations officer at the Building Construction and Timber Industries Employees’ Union (BATU).

Background

Lee, 53, was first introduced as a candidate for Hougang SMC in 2015.

By that time, he had been volunteering for more than 26 years.

WP's Png Eng Huat got 57.69 per cent of the votes that year, while Lee had 42.31 per cent.

Lee then ran again in 2020 and got 38.81 per cent of the votes, while WP's Dennis Tan had 61.19 per cent.

Top photo via PAP

Husband divorces wife, wife sues for adultery, husband & mistress to pay S$16,000 PI & lawyer fees

October 18, 2023, 10:56 AM

Hundreds killed in blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza

Both the Israeli military and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group denied blame for the attack.

October 18, 2023, 08:54 AM

Double-decker bus rear bursts into flames along Tampines Ave 4

No one was injured.

October 18, 2023, 01:17 AM

China model gains 35kg in a month for 'boyfriend' who likes 'heavier girls', 'boyfriend' promptly dumps her

He said, "I like freedom."

October 17, 2023, 09:04 PM

School-themed haunted house, maze & scare zone at S’pore Discovery Centre for Halloween

Hello childhood trauma.

October 17, 2023, 07:36 PM

'Mini cabin crew' wears kebaya to airport, has adorable encounter with SIA cabin crew

Future SIA air stewardess in the making?

October 17, 2023, 07:27 PM

Driver & passenger who 'reeked of alcohol' ditch Mercedes after crashing into tree in Bugis

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 17, 2023, 07:13 PM

Indonesia President Jokowi's oldest son is a strong vice president candidate for Prabowo in 2024 election

An Indonesian court ruling on Monday made it possible for Jokowi's oldest son to run as Prabowo's vice president.

October 17, 2023, 06:49 PM

Here’s how these ICA officers went from Home Team Diploma Scholars to finding their soulmates at work

Love on the frontline.

October 17, 2023, 06:12 PM

Biden to visit Israel, White House announces tentative plan to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza & possible safe zones

He will then visit Jordan to meet with the King of Jordan and the President of Egypt.

October 17, 2023, 05:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.