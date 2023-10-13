Israel gives northern Gaza residents 24 hours to leave ahead of likely military offensive, UN warns of 'devastating consequences'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Ministry of Defense informed the United Nations (UN) just before midnight (local time) on Oct. 12 that Palestinians living in the northern area of the Gaza Strip, specifically north of Wadi Gaza, have 24 hours to leave the area and head for the southern part of Gaza.

According to Axios, citing UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric and another unnamed source, the military's intention in informing the UN is to give civilians warning ahead of likely military action.

However, as about 1.1 million Palestinians currently live in north Gaza, any move will likely be chaotic and difficult.

Where is Wadi Gaza?

According to the BBC, Wadi Gaza is a river valley in the centre of the Gaza Strip, running its width and ending in the Mediterranean Sea.

The area north of Wadi Gaza is home to 1.1 million Palestinians, about half the population of Gaza.

Since militant group Hamas launched terrorist attacks, rockets and armed raids from Gaza into southern Israel, the Israeli military has retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza.

Israel has also announced a "complete siege" of Gaza, cutting off water, electricity and fuel into the territory. Israeli minister Israel Katz said the siege would not be lifted unless Hamas releases the hostages its militants abducted during their raids.

Al Jazeera reported that as of Oct. 12, the death toll stands at about 1,300 in Israel and 1,400 in Gaza.

Why leave northern Gaza?

Axios reported that the IDF made the announcement to the residents "for their own safety". They would only be permitted to return pending a future announcement.

The IDF also said that Hamas was conducting military operations within the area, and warned that Hamas militants were hiding in tunnels beneath homes and buildings near the security fence separating Gaza and Israel.

"In the following days, the IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians," it added, and urged Gazans to distance themselves from Hamas, who they said were using civilians as human shields.

Israel has called up 360,000 reservists in an unprecedented move, ahead of the likely military offensive.

United Nations warns of dire consequences

In a statement in response, the UN said it would be "impossible" for such a move without severe consequences.

"The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," it said.

Spokesperson Dujarric said, "The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation."

Prominent leaders criticised the demand, including U.S. politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), who echoed the UN response and said it was "unacceptable".

Any person can see that ordering 1+ million people to move in under 24 hours is not possible. It is unacceptable. The UN has already deemed the order “impossible” without “devastating humanitarian consequences.” Humanity is at stake. Nearly half are children. We must halt this https://t.co/DRMGjJfZZI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 13, 2023

In response, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, blasted the UN, calling the statement a disgrace and accusing the UN of turning a "blind eye" to Hamas stockpiling weapons within Gaza.

Erdan called on the UN to focus on the return of the captives and support "Israel's right to defend itself", the Times of Israel reported.

