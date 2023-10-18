Back

Indonesian boy gets head stuck near bus tyre, 2 adults help free him

How?

Keyla Supharta | October 18, 2023, 11:46 AM

Events

A boy in Indonesia found himself stuck under a bus, and his ordeal was captured on TikTok.

The viral video showed the boy trapped in the space between the bus's tyre and the bus body.

Screenshot via @azzahraaaholiday/TikTok.

Stuck

The video, which has garnered around 245,000 views, showed two adults attempting to help the boy escape his predicament.

Screenshot via @azzahraaaholiday/TikTok.

Fortunately, the adults were able to free the boy, who grinned as he saw the light of day.

The adults were smiling too, possibly relieved that things turned out ok.

You can watch the video for yourself here:

@azzahraaaholiday ada ada ajja lu cil😂 #bismaniacommunity #bismaniaindonesia #bismaniabansel #azzahraholiday #basuri #bismillahfyp #fyp #fypシ゚viral ♬ suara asli - official_zafira_reborn

Reaction

Many viewers were amused by the situation.

"How is this possible," one commenter wrote.

"I was wondering slipped on what [kind of] tyre, but turns out it's bus tyre," one viewer commented.

There were also helpful comments, with one viewer suggesting to call for the firefighters.

Read more

