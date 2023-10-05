Indonesian Agriculture Minister goes missing for 4 days

On Oct. 4 at around 8pm, a number of journalists gathered at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Jakarta, to catch a glimpse of Indonesian Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

Limpo arrived in Indonesia after a business trip in Europe that ended on Sep. 30.

That sounds routine, but the 68-year-old agriculture minister was supposed to arrive in Indonesia by Oct. 1.

Lost contact

His office and colleagues reportedly lost contact with him since Sep. 30 when he concluded his work trip, reported the Antara news agency.

The loss of contact prompted Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD to announce that the Indonesian government had no information on Limpo's whereabouts.

"On the whereabouts (of Syahrul Yasin Limpo), we (the government) did not know either," Mahfud said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta in the afternoon of Oct. 4.

Corruption cases

News of Limpo's disappearance came at a time when the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) was investigating alleged corruption cases in the Agriculture Ministry.

The KPK alleged bribery scandals related to job promotions within the ministry and fraudulent projects involving private vendors.

On Sep. 29, the KPK searched Limpo's official residence in Jakarta and discovered 12 firearms and cash worth approximately 30 billion rupiah (S$2.6 million).

Mahfud stressed that the government will help the KPK in their investigation of the alleged graft within the Agriculture Ministry and facilitate the investigation of seized items or items allegedly destroyed.

"However, as for [Limpo's] whereabouts, we are also unaware," said Mahfud.

Mahfud remarked that the KPK had its own ways of locating Limpo and that it would not be easy for a distinguished figure like a minister to go unnoticed by the public.

He dismissed speculation that Limpo might be attempting to abscond as his legal status was unclear.

Moreover, the police also did not put Limpo's name on its list of wanted persons (DPO).

Wait patiently

President Joko Widodo, referred to as Jokowi, on Wednesday (Oct. 4) called on all parties to wait patiently for Limpo's return to Indonesia.

"Well, just wait. He went abroad and has yet to arrive in Indonesia," Jokowi said on the sidelines of the opening of the Inacraft exhibition in Jakarta.

Jokowi, who is set to leave the office in October next year, following the upcoming Indonesian presidential election in February 2024, had asked journalists to try to contact Limpo.

"Who has lost contact? Try to contact him. Do any of you have his phone number? Contact him," said Jokowi.

Will meet Jokowi

On the evening of the same day (Oct. 4) that Jokowi and Mahfud made their remarks, Limpo landed at Soekarno Hatta Airport.

His arrival was witnessed by a number of journalists at about 8pm, though his entry to the immigration checkpoint was recorded at 6:41pm, BBC Indonesia reported, quoting the Director General of Immigration.

On Thursday (Oct. 5), Limpo will meet President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Jakarta.

Top image via Syahrul Yasin Limpo/Facebook.